Moriches Man Indicted for Fatal Father's Day Car Crash in East Hampton

Getty Images

A man has been indicted in relation to the Father’s Day crash in East Hampton that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes, 18, of Moriches, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, second degree manslaughter, and several other charges relating to the car crash that killed Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, 19.

According to Suffolk County prosecutors, Barrionuevo Fuertes had been drinking with a group of teenagers, aged 15 to 19, at a beach in East Hampton before driving six passengers in his 2009 Toyota Camry. At around 7:39 p.m., he allegedly sped around a curve northbound on Old Stone Highway, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a tree, causing the car to flip onto its passenger side.

Samaniego-Urgiles, who was sitting in the back seat, died at the scene. Another passenger suffered a spinal fracture and severe hand lacerations that resulted in significant disfigurement, authorities said. Police reported that Barrionuevo Fuertes showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody at the scene.

“This defendant’s alleged dangerous and deadly actions caused the untimely death of this young woman and jeopardized the lives of the other passengers in the vehicle as their summer was about to kick off.” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “Instead, Father’s Day was turned into an unspeakable tragedy for them and their families.”