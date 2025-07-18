Chefs of the Hamptons 2025: A Summer Feast for a Good Cause

Toasting to Chefs of the Hamptons.

The sunset on Three Mile Harbor made for a perfect view at a perfect party.

The East End’s premier culinary celebration, Chefs of the Hamptons, returned in full flavor this year, transforming the waterfront at East Hampton’s EHP Resort into a gourmand’s paradise. Co-hosted by TV personality Elisa DiStefano, the sold-out affair once again lived up to its reputation as the ultimate foodie event of the season.

“If it’s in Dan’s Papers, you know it’s good,” DiStefanao said. “I feel like when something has the Dan’s approval, whether it’s a beach or restaurant, or pretty much anything on the East End, that’s the place to go. Those are the people to see. It gives instant credibility.”

Presented by Wilmington Trust and expertly curated by Dan’s, the event brought together an all-star lineup of Hamptons chefs, each offering signature dishes that highlighted their artistry and the region’s seasonal bounty.

“Magical is a great word for this event,” Dan Shaughnessy of Wilmington Trust said. “Blessed is another great word. To be able to support an evening like this at a venue like this, to really, truly appreciate all that long island has to offer. It is a blessing. If you take a look around this place, the American flag, the sun setting, the opulence with the beautiful yachts all over the place, the water, the views, the food, the drink, all these local business owners celebrating their success, it’s truly a blessing.”

Guests strolled through the open-air venue, sampling everything from elevated comfort food to elegant seafood creations, all set against the stunning backdrop of Three Mile Harbor.

“DAOU speaks to luxury,” Jason Mayor of DAOU said. “Dan’s Papers, their events speak to luxury. I think it’s a perfect mix, especially with the demographic of the people that are here. So it’s just a really happy mix of everybody coming together in the summer and enjoying great wine.”

Love for wine is a recurring theme at all Dan’s Taste parties.

“We know that Dan’s Papers, the clientele and readers, they’re our consumers,” Karl Ziegler of Roseade USA said. “This is a perfect spot for us. Everybody loved our product. We’re just debuting a new flavor, the pineapple Roseade, and everyone’s digging it.”

From the moment the doors opened for Platinum and Gold VIPs at 6 p.m., guests were treated to a full sensory experience.

“This is a double enjoyment,” Chef Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats said. “It’s work and enjoyment. What I prepared today: a little slow pork roast, barbecue black cherry barbecue sauce, serving and a little brioche bun with sour pickles. Dan’s Papers gives us chefs an opportunity to showcase our talent.”

The early soirée featured a luxe olive oil tasting with Tricia Williams of Daily Dose, a wellness lounge with Pure Essentials supplements, and exclusive offerings like JFC Caviar and Kissaki sushi in the Platinum VIP lounge.

“I personally go visit all the farms, participate in the harvest, get the tank and make sure they’re sustainable. And more importantly, the best caviar available,” Jordan Peagler of JFC Caviar said. “I am beyond honored for this opportunity, and hoping that everyone enjoys it as much as I do. Elevate your vices, Hamptons.”

The party continued as Silver ticket holders joined at 7 p.m., filling the night with beats from live DJs, flowing cocktails, and high-energy mingling.

“I’m really happy to see that we’re like the premier white wine sponsor here, and I feel like the wines here just match perfectly with the cuisine that they’re serving,” Carolyn Kapuvari of Cantina Puiatti said. “Crisp white wines go perfect with Long Island summers.”

Other vendors and sponsors relished in the opportunity to be a part of the celebration, and show off their brands.

“Dan’s Taste absolutely knows how to throw a party,” Ryan Dance of Oceanview Landscapes said. “I would recommend attending all five or six that they have, and Ocean View landscapes, our motto is turning sediment into pearls. We’ll start from bare bones and turn it into something magnificent and beautiful. And we’re all about service. So we came to The Hamptons. You expect to have an easy stay, a great vacation, home, away from home, and we are the people to provide that.”

This year’s event also carried a deeper purpose—supporting victims of the devastating floods in Texas. A portion of proceeds from Chefs of the Hamptons will be donated to flood recovery efforts, reinforcing the community-driven spirit behind the indulgence.

With every bite, sip, and toast, the night reaffirmed what makes this event a must for summer in the Hamptons: culinary excellence, unforgettable views, and a cause worth raising a glass to.

“It’s been an honor and privilege for us for the last four seasons to be able to do the chef of the Hamptons event with Dan’s Papers,” Dane Sayles, chef partner at EHP Resorts, said. “As you can see, it’s a one of a kind real estate, historic property, and for us, it’s been an absolute joy to host the event. And as you can see, there’s a lot of beautiful people, a lot of beautiful vendors and restaurants and partners that really come together to really make this possible. So I want to send a big shout out to the dance team, who have incredible, impeccable execution, as always, to our vendors and our partners. Big thank you for continuing to make this a successful event year over year, and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to do this for many, many years to come.”

Chefs of the Hamptons was sponsored by Wilmington Trust, Adamas, Aperol Spritz, Blue Moon, Bunger, Bushmills Irish Whisky, Cantina Puiatti,Corona Extra, Daou, Dobel Tequila, East 27 Creative, Fishers Island Lemonade, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., WC Fine Foods Caviar, Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors, National Event Connection, Miraval, Oceanview Landscapes, Preferred Events, and Roseade Wine Spritzer.

