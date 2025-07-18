The Clubhouse Hamptons Chef E. Matthew Chappelle Talks Grill Hampton 2025

E. Matthew Chappelle won Top Grill Master 2024 Judges Choice – Clubhouse Hamptons at GrillHampton 2024

Clubhouse Hamptons is returning as the home of Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust again this year, and chef E. Matthew Chappelle is adding his culinary excellence to the ultimate grill off on Saturday, Aug. 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

Here, we spoke to the Clubhouse Hamptons chef and last year’s top grill master at Grill Hampton, E. Matthew Chappelle, about his career, food inspiration and trends, and what he’s dishing at Dan’s Grill Hampton 2025.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

A Chat with Clubhouse Hamptons chef E. Matthew Chappelle

How did you get into this line of work?

I started cooking with my grandmothers and found interest in what they did to provide for the family. Plus I was a big kid. wanted to see where the source came from and how to do.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I always had a competitive nature and wanted to be really good at what I did, so research and knowledge is something I always have chased. You can never stop learning!

What new food trends are you seeing?

Love to keep up with trending food pairings and presentation ideas, I like how there is exploration with defying tradition and modernization, but farm top table has caught my eye lately.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

God and his wisdom.

What is your comfort food and why?

I always loved the cartoon Garfield the cat and my mom would always make lasagna. So that was the first dish as a teen that I would practice often. I also like when people put their interpretation on it and the varieties, but that’s my favorite comfort food.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Honestly I let the food speak. You hear many chefs say that while at the market or field they draw inspiration. nature has its own personalities and I feel like you have to use one eggplant a different way than another (even if they came from the same plant).

What do you plan to serve at the event?

One of the best bites hopefully! I’m in the business of creating memories! See you guys there!

