FDNY Chefs Join Dan's Grill Hampton 2025: The Heat Is Real & the Stakes Are Delicious

FDNY firefighter/Chef Joe Chiodi is coming to Grill Hampton 2025

There are summer events in the Hamptons — and then there’s Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, where fire, food, and fierce competition come together in a way only the East End can deliver. On Saturday, August 2, the iconic culinary showdown returns to Hampton Clubhouse in East Hampton, pitting New York City’s finest — FDNY firefighters — against the region’s most celebrated chefs in a sizzling battle for ultimate grilling glory.

Presented by Wilmington Trust and hosted by celebrity chef Michael Symon, Grill Hampton is part food festival, part live competition, and all-out entertainment. It’s a night where smoky aromas fill the air, grilling tongs double as weapons of pride, and the line between comfort food and fine dining is deliciously blurred.

This year’s face-off brings two powerhouse teams to the flame: on one side, acclaimed Hamptons chefs from some of the East End’s most prestigious kitchens; on the other, FDNY firefighters, representing a long tradition of culinary excellence forged in the firehouse. Their recipes are as bold as their personalities, and their dishes are built to impress. Whether it’s a perfectly seared steak, a spicy firehouse chili, or a smoky rack of ribs, every plate tells a story of pride, precision, and passion. Joining Grill Hampton are Joe Chiodi and Charlie Nieves of the FDNY.

Beyond the competition, the night is an experience in itself. Guests can sample offerings from each team, sip curated cocktails and fine wines, and mingle with food lovers, chefs, and heroes alike. With Chef Symon emceeing the evening and stoking the competitive flames, expect plenty of laughs, bold flavors, and spirited banter between the grills.

What makes GrillHampton so memorable isn’t just the food—it’s the heart. It’s a celebration of teamwork, community, and the shared joy of cooking something truly great over an open flame. It’s where the energy of a New York firehouse meets the elegance of Hamptons hospitality—and everyone comes hungry.

Whether you’re a die-hard foodie, a fan of the FDNY, or simply looking for an unforgettable summer evening, Grill Hampton is the ticket.

And speaking of tickets—they’re going fast.

Don’t miss your chance to taste, cheer, and take part in one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer traditions.

Visit DansTaste.com to secure your spot.