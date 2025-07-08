Elisa DiStefano to Host Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

TV personality Elisa DiStefano will host Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on July 17.

A familiar face in Long Island media and a champion of local stories, TV personality Elisa DiStefano will make for a dynamic host of Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust, a standout summer celebration of culinary excellence and community.

Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, features the top chefs in the Hamptons serving up their absolute best dishes at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton on July 17.

“I am always excited to shine a light on our talented chefs and encourage Long Islanders to take the trip out east to experience the extraordinary culinary culture,” DiStefano said.“Owning a restaurant myself, I know firsthand what a tough business it is and how hard everyone in the food and service industry works, so it’s really special to have an event that celebrates that!”

She said she is looking forward to this event in particular because it brings so many fun experiences all under one roof.

“With three kids, my summer is packed with family activities, so when I do have a night out east, it’s difficult to decide where to go because there is so much I want to experience,” she said. “This event makes it easy bringing so many of my favorites together!”

She added that the food, venue, and its amazing sunsets make for “the perfect trifecta” of fun in a region renowned for its amazing eats.

“When the best chefs in the world make the Hamptons home, you know the food scene is something special,” she said. “We have the best fresh local produce, seafood and culinary talent.”

But the venue itself makes the perfect backdrop for these culinary stars to come out.

“At Sí Sí you can indulge all of the senses,”she said. “The smell of the salt air, the water view and the most incredible sunset, combined with the most delicious dishes makes it a perfect Hamptons summer night.”

She called it home to “Truly one of the most spectacular sunsets on the East End!”

DiStefano prefers not to overcomplicate things when it comes to the perfect summer meal.

“I like summer simplicity,” she said. “Go to the farmstand or into the garden for whatever is in season, pick up the catch of the day and throw it on the grill for a poolside backyard meal with friends and family.”

Having started “reporting” as a kid using her Dad’s large VHS video camera, she said she had always been fascinated “the ‘ordinary’ doing the extraordinary,” telling their stories, and amplifying their voices. As her career has evolved over the years, hosting Chefs of the Hamptons Presented by Wilmington Trust is just the latest way to express her passion for connecting with local communities.

“I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to wear many hats in this business — from breaking news in a chopper, to the morning commute, to news at the anchor desk, to the red carpet and covering our beautiful East End,” she said “What I’ve done over the years has changed but the people I work hard for, the people in this community, has been the constant. From the little things like someone stopping me to say that my story made them smile or try a new restaurant, to the big things like helping a charity raise needed funds or helping an entrepreneur by shining a light on their business, it’s making a difference for people in the community that makes it all worth it.”

Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust will be held on July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton. For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com