Visit the Hamptons Jewelry Show This Weekend

Elizabeth Dupree Radiance Ring, 18, 22, 24k Gold and Platinum, Gemstones and Diamonds

The Hamptons Jewelry Show is the Hamptons’ definitive fine jewelry resource for seeking innovative contemporary designer pieces, and important high quality estate pieces, for both sexes. Opening at the Southampton Fairgrounds, the 2025 Hamptons Jewelry Show offers the largest collection of fine jewelry and exquisite luxury timepieces ever presented on the East End (there’s an astounding $500-plus million of products offered for immediate acquisition by 100-plus respected dealers from all corners of the world). Industry experts are calling this one of the highest caliber, “direct to the consumer” shows in the world.

Treasures for Every Budget

Benefit from this fashionable, innovative and eagerly awaited “direct to consumer” jewelry extravaganza and save! This is the most beneficial event of the season, because attendees can buy directly from the most esteemed star designers and jewelry owners in the world. Bypass the traditional system of retailers and wholesalers and take advantage of this new direct sales channel. The result: collectors benefit.

There has never been such a dazzling and breathtaking cosmopolitan selection of stylish and important pieces at beneficial prices, presented in the Hamptons. Make the most of this opportunity and bring home a lasting memory.

Introducing Elizabeth Dupree Jewelry

The spotlight with this week’s Dan’s Papers cover is on one of the show’s remarkable exhibitors and sponsor, Elizabeth Dupree Jewelry. A jewelry designer for 14 years, Elizabeth Dupree receives divine inspiration for her breathtaking designs. Her jewelry has been infused with blessings of peace, good health, abundance, joy and love. Some of her designs have prayers laid beneath a gemstone in a bezel that is never seen but felt by the owner. An example of her bespoke work, the flawless necklace, graces the cover of this issue.

The Atlanta-based jewelry designer, socialite and philanthropist has recently exploded in popularity with her imposing jewels. They display a powerful blend of strength and intimacy, lavished with gold, diamonds, and colorful gems enhanced by exquisitely refined craftsmanship. Elizabeth Dupree Jewelry proudly exudes the essence of American glamour, style and spirit with a sensibility of the famed mid 20th century New York City social scene. Elizabeth Dupree will be showcasing, for acquisition, a substantial $3,5 million in high jewelry at her Hamptons Jewelry Show display, and the show welcomes her on her first visit to the Hamptons.

The Hamptons Jewelry Show is Curated for Hamptonites

Select from remarkable $500+ million in rare & fine jewelry and luxury timepieces for both sexes. Prices for exquisite pieces range from an accessible $200 to $5.5 million This is a rare opportunity to establish relationships with a cross-section of the most revered dealers and “star” designers in the world, from 10 countries and 20 states (like Elizabeth Dupree). In addition to the talented contemporary designers, guests can shop the finest and rarest estate signed jewelry from Buccellati, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, David Webb, Graff, Piaget, Tiffany, Harry Winston, Hermes, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Take advantage of the show’s enormous selection of mens luxury timepieces, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Piaget, Richard Mille, Vacheron Constantin, Breitling, TAG Heuer and others. It’s all held in a spectacular 36,000-square-foot, custom built, air conditioned and carpeted pavilion with tight security. Plenty of free parking is available steps from the entrance.

Show Hours

A VIP Opening Night Preview kicks things off Thursday, July 24 from 5–9:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and benefit LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton. Day passes to the show in Southampton Fairgrounds (605 County Road 39) are available for Friday and Saturday, July 25–26 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday, July 27 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more info, visit hamptonsjewelryshow.com and elizabethdupreejewelry.com