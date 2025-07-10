Serving Luxe on a Plate: Jordan Peagler Talks Caviar & Cuisine at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

JFC Fine Foods is bringing its luxurious and delicious caviar to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust — the ultimate culinary event of the summer. Taking place on Thursday, July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, this exclusive evening features the Hamptons’ top chefs serving their finest creations.

The event, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy cuisine from top chefs and private exclusive chefs, will also be raising money for the victims of the Texas floods by donating a portion of the proceeds.

Wellness Chef & Daily Dose founder Chef Tricia Williams will be doing olive oil tastings and will sample Pure Essentials supplements for Gold & Platinum VIPs during the early soirée, and Platinum VIPs will enjoy JFC caviar, Kissaki sushi and a private lounge all evening. Guests will enjoy the remarkable cuisine and libations all evening while experiencing the most stunning sunset in the Hamptons.

Here, we spoke to Jordan Peagler of JFC Fine Foods about her career, favorite food inspiration, fine caviar what she’s bringing to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

A Chat with Jordan Peagler of JFC Fine Foods

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw inspiration from the people I feed and the places I’ve been. Whether I’m fishing or harvesting wild shellfish off the Georgia coast or serving bumps of caviar at a Hamptons garden party, I truly cover the waterfront. I grew up in a tight-knit Southern family shaped by Lowcountry flavors and hospitality and generations of great cooks. My culinary journey took a few turns including an obligatory brief stint as a vegan, from which I’ve since recovered. My deep curiosity while traveling the world for work gave me a deep respect for ingredients, cultures, and contrasts. There’s magic in the unexpected pairings. I love creating experiences that are both elevated and playful, and nothing that takes itself too seriously. That spark when someone tries caviar for the first time? That’s what keeps me going.

How did you get into this line of work?

I began my hospitality career in the music and film industry, and fell into the world I love most, and which is deeply in my genes: food, hospitality, entertaining others. That shift took me to sea. Literally. I worked as a superyacht chef. That eventually led me into luxury food provisioning for yachts, jets and private homes around the world. It wasn’t long before I became obsessed with sourcing ingredients that were not only exceptional but traceable and responsibly produced, especially caviar.

What started as a love for storytelling through food turned into a mission to modernize how people experience it. That’s how JFC Fine Foods — and the Bump Bar — were born.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Luxury snacking is having a major moment. People are leaning into indulgence. What does that look like? Well, that can be a tin of caviar with a bag of kettle chips or latkes and crème fraîche or pairing high-end ingredients with nostalgic formats from childhood favorites. There’s also a growing demand for transparency and sustainability, even in the luxury space. It’s not just about what you’re serving. It’s about where it came from and how it got to the table.

What is your comfort food and why?

If I’m not eating caviar, it’s shrimp and grits. The original shrimp and grits. From my hometown is always made with wild caught Georgia shrimp and Carolina Plantation stone-ground grits. It’s the dish that tastes like home: soulful, unfussy and packed with flavor. I grew up on it. Even after all the luxury ingredients I work with, nothing beats that kind of honest comfort done right, done with love.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Lowcountry Caviar Gumbo! It’s a refined and reimagined take on a Southern coastal classic. Our New Orleans cousins think gumbo is their dish, but it’s a Lowcountry favorite and, frankly, we’ve been around longer! This deeply flavorful gumbo features wild Georgia shrimp, fresh-shucked oysters in their liquor, sweet blue crab, and tender, small okra simmered in a rich seafood stock infused with the trinity of Southern aromatics and a hint of smoked paprika.

Served over perfectly cooked, separated and steamed Carolina Plantation Gold rice, each bowl is finished with that perfect dollop of crème fraîche and a generous bump of JFC’s Platinum Osetra, adding a briny pop that elevates the dish from comfort to couture. And, also, my Savannah Grandmother’s cheese straws. The true epitome of indulgence.

What’s on your menu?

I’ll be serving my signature Osetra Royale at my Bump Bar kissed by the cold of Aspen Vodka. For those who crave a softer landing, this excellence won’t stand alone — it’ll rest on a golden homemade potato chip, crowned with freshly whipped crème fraîche. A little crunch, a little chill, and a whole lot of luxury. Each bite sends a love letter to indulgence.

