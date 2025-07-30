Mariah Ke'olani Dempsey Talks Art, Wellness & Healing

Mariah Ke’olani Dempsey

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist, Mariah Ke’olani Dempsey, discusses her oil painting, “The End Result Is Beautiful,” her artistic process, her wellness retreats and the connection between art, travel and her wellness practice, including healing, teaching, kundalini yoga and shared experience.

A Chat with Mariah Ke’olani Dempsey

Can you walk us through what we’re looking on this week’s cover at and how it came to life?

This painting was born out of a tense moment between two roommates. I poured all that energy into the canvas using oil paint and a palette knife. The process felt chaotic, but when I stepped back, I saw something unexpectedly beautiful. That’s why I titled it “The End Result Is Beautiful.”

I love working with oils, the richness of the colors and the way they move across the canvas makes it my favorite medium. I’m also drawn to pastels, especially for pieces in a magical realism style, where nature takes on a dreamlike, enchanted quality. In both mediums, I aim to capture a sense of wonder, using color and movement to express emotion and atmosphere, and to reflect the magic I see in the natural world.

You’ve lived in both the Hamptons and New York City, but you’ve also traveled extensively. How do place and movement influence your creativity?

Traveling opens you up. When I’m in a new place, I find myself paying closer attention. Colors feel more vibrant. Textures feel more layered. There is something about stepping outside your routine that allows inspiration to come in. When I travel, it’s as if I absorb the entire experience; how the light moves, how people live, the pace, the energy, and then I return home and translate it onto paper. It feels like abstract storytelling to me. I love discovering new environments: Costa Rica, Italy, France, Hawaii, California. Each place holds a different rhythm and way of being.

The culture, the natural beauty, the light, and the people all influence me. These places have expanded how I think about beauty, creativity, and our connection with nature, culture, and different people. When I come home to create, I carry those impressions with me. They shape my palette, my subject matter, and even the way I move with my brushstrokes.

You’ve begun hosting wellness retreats that focus on healing through creativity. What inspired this shift?

I’ve always believed in the healing power of creativity. These retreats are a way to go deeper, not just for me, but for everyone who attends. There is something transformative about taking a week away from your usual life and being in community, surrounded by nature, animals, and art. The combination of kundalini yoga, art, nature, and shared experience creates a kind of medicine you can’t get from a one-hour session. In these shared spaces, the art becomes a clear mirror and you can become integrated with your authentic self.

How do art and wellness intersect in your life and your work?

To me, art and wellness are inseparable. Creativity is woven into everything I do, especially when guiding healing clients, teaching art to children, or leading kundalini yoga. It helps me connect more deeply with the human experience and offer support in a more intuitive and meaningful way. Art is a way to move energy, process emotion, and access memory when words fall short. It is a basic human need, like connection and nourishment. Wellness is the same; there is no right or wrong on the journey, just the need to tend to our health, emotions, and humanity. It’s all connected. Being aware of both allows me to stay present to the subtle shifts happening around me and gives me the space to show up in deeper, more impactful ways for others, without feeling overwhelmed or depleted myself.

Are there any upcoming shows or projects people should know about?

I’m currently working on a new series, organizing collaborative shows with other local artists, and preparing for a few retreats where we will blend art, kundalini yoga, animals, and intuitive healing practices. I’m excited to keep exploring new places and healing retreats. It makes inviting others that much more exciting and fun.

What is something you wish more people understood about your work?

Often I do not think too much when I create. My work can be very intuitive. It is helpful and healing to see when people just get it, even when it is abstract. It is like the colors and movements of the brushstrokes speak to them. It is amazing when someone looks at my work and feels the exact emotions I was experiencing while painting. I love expressing my human experience and vulnerability through art. It is healing, creative, and powerful to get it out and then feel recognition when I share it.

Where can people experience your work, both in person and online?

You can find my art on my website at mariahkdempsey.com and follow along on Instagram at @mariahkeolani. I also share upcoming shows, retreats and offerings there. I love connecting with people who feel inspired or curious about what I do.