Morikami Museum Hosts Obon Weekend August 16-17

Morikami’s Obon Weekend, Photo: Austen Waldron

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will host its annual Obon Weekend on August 16-17 in Delray Beach.

Obon is a traditional Japanese festival and holiday observed to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors, who are believed to return home for a short time to visit their living relatives.

Throughout Obon Weekend, visitors are invited to write the names of departed loved ones and messages on special memory slips, offering a quiet space for remembrance and reflection. Guests may also pay their respects at the bon altar of museum founder George Morikami, lovingly displayed in the Kamiya Room next to the Membership Desk.

Experience the ancient art of taiko drumming. Fushu Daiko will perform live in the Morikami Theater on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for members, $10 for non-members (with paid museum admission). Purchase tickets at morikami.org/event/obon-weekend.

On Saturday, step into the circle of tradition with a Bon Odori dance workshop led by Fushu Daiko on the museum’s scenic lakefront terrace. This joyful and symbolic Japanese folk dance is performed in unison to honor the spirits of departed loved ones. Participants in the workshop are invited to join the live Bon dance performance afterward, dancing alongside taiko drummers in a moving tribute. Bon dance workshop starts at 3:30 p.m. Live Bon dance performance starts at 3:50 p.m. Free with museum admission.

In honor of Obon, guests can also light up their private celebrations and welcome home beloved ancestors’ spirits with a colorful Guiding Light Lantern ($5) or Lantern at Home Kit ($8). Available for purchase in the Morikami Museum Lobby.

A special Launch the Lantern Dinner will celebrate Obon beneath the stars on Sunday, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. This unforgettable evening includes a gourmet, sit-down dinner paired with sake tastings. Guests will also have the opportunity to personalize and decorate their own Obon lanterns. The evening features live taiko drumming and a floating lantern presentation over the tranquil waters of Lake Morikami. Proceeds from the event support the museum’s 4Es: Exhibitions, Education, Emotional Wellness programs, and Expansion. Tickets are $225 per person. Purchase tickets at morikami.org/event/launch-the-lantern-dinner

Obon Weekend admission is $16 for adults; $10 for children; and free for museum members.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-495-0233 or visit morikami.org.