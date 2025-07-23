Rose Hill Vineyards Wins Top Prize at NY Wine Classic

Rose Hill Vineyards 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon won Best of the Show at the 2025 Governor’s Cup New York Wine Classic

Rose Hill Vineyards in Mattituck won the esteemed Governor’s Cup at the 2025 Annual New York Wine Classic, taking home the top prize in the contest on July 17.

The Wine Classic, which returned for its 39th year and is organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, celebrates a rich selection of world-class wines from winemakers of places like Long Island, Finger Lakes, and the Hudson Valley region.

“Congratulations to Rose Hill Vineyards … and all of the wineries who joined this competition,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “The caliber of New York wines made by our hard-working winery owners and farmers is second to none.”

The judging process was managed by NYWGF and Beverage Testing Institute, with an expert panel of sommeliers, beverage directors, seasoned industry professionals and more. 12 Platinum, 261 Gold, 299 Silver and 80 Bronze medals were awarded to participating wineries, across various categories such as Best White Wine, Best Dessert Wine, and Best Specialty Wine.

Rose Hill Vineyards general manager Ami Opasso was ecstatic about their esteemed recognition of the 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon being Best of the Show.

“Wow. We could not have dreamed of a better result in the first year of entering our wines in this competition, or a better wine to win,” she said. “Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon is our vineyard’s crowned jewel. It exemplifies the quality, depth, and longevity that can be achieved in New York State wines when the stars align: an exceptional vintage, a vineyard at the peak of sustainable health, and a talented, non-compromising, purist winemaker. Thank you so much for the recognition!”

For more information regarding the New York Wine Classic, visit newyorkwines.org/classic.