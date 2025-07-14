Roseade Spritzer CEO Karl Ziegler Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

Karl Ziegler, founder and CEO of Concurrent Wines & Spirits

Roseade Spritzer is bringing its delicious libations to Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust — the ultimate culinary event of the summer. Taking place on Thursday, July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, this exclusive evening features the Hamptons’ top chefs serving their finest creations.

The event, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy cuisine from top chefs and private exclusive chefs, will also be raising money for the victims of the Texas floods by donating a portion of the proceeds.

Wellness Chef & Daily Dose founder Chef Tricia Williams will be doing olive oil tastings and will sample Pure Essentials supplements for Gold & Platinum VIPs during the early soirée, and Platinum VIPs will enjoy JFC caviar, Kissaki sushi and a private lounge all evening. Guests will enjoy the remarkable cuisine and libations all evening while experiencing the most stunning sunset in the Hamptons.

Here, we spoke to Roseade Spritzer CEO Karl Ziegler about his career, favorite wine inspiration, and what they’re pouring at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Roseade Spritzer CEO Karl Ziegler

How did you get into this line of work?

I have always been passionate about the restaurant business and actually earned a degree in Hospitality Management from UNLV. After doing my internships at hotels and restaurants, I realized that I didn’t want to have to work nights and weekends. I decided to go to work for a wine and spirits wholesaler instead and have been in the business for the last 25 years.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

Roseade Spritzer is part of what is trending right now. Low-alcohol, wine-based spritzers/cocktails are two of the very few categories that growing.

What is your favorite wine?

Ravaneau Chablis. It never disappoints.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I read this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson many years ago and have kept it up on my fridge ever since: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I am a huge fan of Chef Jose Andres and all that he does for the world. He is an incredible human being.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

On the eve of a production run, we sacrifice virgin lemons to Bacchus, the Roman god of wine.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

We will be serving the Original Roseade Spritzer and the new Pineapple Roseade Spritzer. We make Roseade with premium Rose wine from Lodi, CA and fresh lemons from Bakersfield, CA. We use real sugar and add a little spritzer to create a delicious, more tart than sweet, refresher. The new Pineapple expression is made with real pineapple juice and is a touch sweeter than the Original but still maintains the tartness needed to be refreshing.

