Smok-Haus Chef Manny Voumvourakis Joins Grill Hampton 2025

smok-haus chef Manny Voumvourakis

Smok-Haus is bringing barbecue delights to Dan’s Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, — the ultimate grill off on Saturday, August 2, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

Here, we spoke to Smok-Haus Chef Manny Voumvourakis about his career change to food, culinary inspirations, and what he’s serving at Dan’s Grill Hampton.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

Meet Smok-Haus Chef Manny Voumvourakis

How did you get into this line of work?

I spent nearly two decades in the capital markets, managing multibillion-dollar portfolios of both global OTC and listed securities. Throughout those years, I had the opportunity to travel across almost every continent and experience the cuisines of countless cultures. When I turned 40, I started toying with the idea of opening a globally inspired barbecue fast-casual restaurant. I knew that if I didn’t commit then, I might never find the stamina to do it later in life. So, in 2017, I stepped away from the comforts of the buy-side world — trading late nights at the office for waiting on the porter to finish cleaning so I could lock up. In 2018, Smok-Haus was born.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I wanted to learn from one of the most accomplished pitmasters in the world: Myron Mixon. With over 200 grand championships, 1,800 trophies, 30 state titles, eight Team of the Year awards, and 11 national championships to his name, Myron is a living legend in the world of competitive barbecue. I’ve had the privilege of training with him several times, and since day one, he’s been building custom smokers for our restaurants — equipment we still rely on today to craft our signature flavors.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Global fusion has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and we’ve embraced this movement as part of our core identity. At Smok-Haus, we blend traditional American barbecue with bold, flavorful ethnic street food while also offering fresh, healthy options.

What is your comfort food and why?

Our dark chocolate beef chili is my go-to comfort food—an exceptional dish that delivers deep, balanced flavor with a long, satisfying finish, much like a fine Cabernet. It’s rich, complex, and incredibly comforting, making it the perfect quick indulgence when I need something hearty and familiar.

What is your favorite dish to make?

The most unique dish on our menu is the porchetta — crisp on the outside, tender and smoky on the inside, with rich, savory flavor in every bite.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We will be serving porchetta, pastrami and will be showcasing our smoked dry rub wings with an Alabama white dipping sauce.

smok-haus.com