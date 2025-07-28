A Tale of Two East End Rosés & Two Whites

Wölffer’s signature rosé, “Summer in a Bottle.”

I’m sure you’re familiar with the saying, “Never judge a book by its cover.” Well, time to add another saying to the mix, “Never judge a wine by the bottle.” It’s summer, and one of the most beautiful bottles on the shelf, and really what has become a symbol of the season here on Long Island, is Summer in a Bottle by Wolffer Estate Vineyards. And, while the wine inside is lovely, how many times have you gone to a wine store only to find that Summer in a Bottle is out of stock due to its high demand? Almost always in its place is a more austere looking bottle of Wolffer Estate Rosé.

I hate to admit this, but in my haste and disappointment, I’d purchase a different brand — but no more. I recently sampled the Wolffer Estate Rosé vintage 2024 and wow! I am berating myself for all the many times I could have been enjoying this wonderful wine. The bottle is simple, and unassuming, however the wine inside is anything but… It is lighter in color, but bolder in flavor. It is dryer than its sexy sister bottle, yet more vibrant. While the ever popular Summer in a Bottle leans slightly sweeter and more youthful, the Wolffer Estate Rosé 2024 is more layered. Summer in a Bottle retails for $27 and Wolffer Estate Rosé retails for an absolute steal at $19.

Two delightful whites you need to add to your summer wine repertoire are Osprey’s Dominion Richmond Creek White 2022 and the Macari Sauvignon Blanc from Katherine’s Field 2024.

The Osprey’s Dominion Richmond Creek White 2022 has notes of peach and melon that dance on your tongue. It’s a wine where one sip is never enough.

The Macari Sauvignon Blanc is 100% sauvignon blanc. The wine is aged in stainless steel tanks with extended lees contact.

Extended lees contact adds depth and creaminess and in the case of sauvignon blanc helps balance the assertive acidity the sauvignon blanc grape is known for. This wine has notes of lime, citrus, and kiwi and retails for $28.

Enjoy it with seafood and many of the lighter summer meals.