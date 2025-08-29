2025 50th Anniversary Hampton Classic Grand Prix Preview

Daniel Bluman-Laddriano

The 2025 Hampton Classic Horse Show Week runs trough Aug. 31 in Bridgehampton, culminating in its internationally prominent Premier Yearly Show Jumping Event, the $400,000 Longines 5* Grand Prix. This will be the 50th Anniversary celebration of Long Island’s East End major international show jumping competition.

The prestigious event will get a closeup on the Talking Horses YouTube channel, produced by Dr. Gregory Beroza, a semi-reited horse doctor. The channel presents its broadcast of several of the past year’s Grand Prix winners, who are amongst the most prominent international Olympic caliber riders in the world. While the names of the top riders who will compete in 2025 for those major yearly honors have not yet been announced, they are sure to contain the best international riders currently competing. There will be multiple high-achiever entries for the Grand Prix, and there will be tremendous competition amongst these highly competitive riders for a top spot in the Preliminary and Elimination Rounds, leading to the Final Jump-Off.

The week-long event features FEI CSI5* and CSI2* show jumping, USEF Premier hunter competitions, and more than 200 competitions across six rings. Approximately 50,000 attendees, including celebrities, are expected to witness the competition for over $1 million in prize money. The Agneta Currey Boutique Garden offers a wide variety of shopping options with over 70 vendors, alongside diverse dining choices. The Hampton Classic is known for attracting celebrities and high-profile attendees.

The venue is always spectacular, with massive landscaping additions, multiple vendor booths with something for everyone, auxiliary entertainment for all ages, plenty of horses and riders showing at every level of achievement, plentiful food stands with assortments to satisfy all tastes, and much more. 2025 Will be as exciting as all previous years, so come see and follow the 2025 Hampton Classic Grand Prix Finale on Sunday, Aug. 31 taking place on gorgeous show grounds.

The entire week has a tremendous assortment of spectator opportunities that can be seen on the Hampton Classic website at HamptonClassic.com. As always, Dr. Gregory Beroza aka HorseDoc will attend especially to cover the 50th Anniversary Premier Grand Prix Finalet. He will then broadcast his second 2025 Hampton Classic Grand Prix Show video via his WuzUpDoc® Media’s ‘Talking Horses’ YouTube Channel at YouTube.com/@TalkingHorses/videos.

HorseDoc is pleased to announce his new Contributor-Sponsor affiliation with Long Island’s Premier East End publication, Dan’s Papers which will collaboratively carry many of his productions. This all kicks off with coverage of the 2025 Hampton Classic Grand Prix 50th Anniversary event.