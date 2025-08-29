Altice Bumps Local Government Channel to Back of Dial

Riverhead Town Board meetings are still televised, farther down the dial

Altice has moved some of the local government television channels serving parts of the East End from their usual station to another on the opposite end of the dial.

The towns of Riverhead and Brookhaven both announced that their Public, Educational and Government Access channel — where local municipal board meetings are aired — has been moved to Channel 1310 as of Aug. 22.

“This change was not requested by the Town of Riverhead and was initiated without prior notice,” Riverhead Town officials said. “There are no other changes and no interruptions in accessing our Town Board meetings and other public service programs. Residents are able to access Channel 1310 the same way they accessed Channel 22 through our Riverhead Town website.”

The Town of Brookhaven’s government access channel was on 18.

“Altice claimed in an email inquiry that the changes to Brookhaven and all Suffolk town access channels were made because, ‘These new channel assignments will allow for easier customer navigation and a better user experience,’” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said. “Why anyone would think the change would make it ‘easier or a better user experience’ is puzzling to us and will be protested at the upcoming Suffolk County Town Supervisors Association monthly meeting.”

Altice was not immediately available for comment.