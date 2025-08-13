With over 15 years in fashion and as founder of EMG Models, Angie Harron blends travel, wellness, and style to encourage models and creatives to embrace balance. Through her content, she champions self-care as the foundation for lasting success, creativity, and authentic living — both on and off the runway.

On Saturday, August 16, Harron will be appearing at Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust at RGNY Vineyard where she will be a judge to help crown the night’s Best Dressed guest. From chic style moments and amazing bites and libations, to show-stopping entertainment, Dan’s White Party promises to be the most incredible celebration of the 2025 East End summer — and the ultimate send-off to the season.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

A Chat with Angie Harron

Briefly describe how your journey as a creator began.

With over 15 years in the fashion industry, I’ve built my path from a passionate enthusiast to the founder of EMG Models, now with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. As someone deeply committed to both style and self-care, I started my creator journey to bring awareness to the vital connection between wellness and the modeling world. Through travel, wellness, and fashion, I aim to inspire models and creatives to embrace a balanced, mindful lifestyle — proving that beauty and well-being go hand in hand.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

My content centers around travel, wellness, and fashion — core elements that define my personal lifestyle and the values I strive to share with others. I’m deeply inspired by the belief that true beauty begins within. When we take care of ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally, it enhances every part of our lives—including our creativity and professional growth.

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your content?

I want my audience — especially models and creatives — to feel inspired, seen, and supported. Through my content, I aim to empower them to prioritize their well-being without sacrificing their passion for style, self-expression, or adventure. I hope they walk away with the reminder that success in this industry can — and should — go hand in hand with self-care, balance, and authenticity.

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

As a nature enthusiast, I love exploring the Hamptons’ bay beaches — there’s something so peaceful about watching crabs and discovering sea creatures along the shore. I’m also very active, so you’ll often find me kayaking, paddleboarding, or riding my bike to soak in the scenery. It’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature and recharge.