Dan’s White Party Returns to the North Fork for the Final Bash of Summer 2025

Model, influence and Dan’s White Party Best Dressed fashion contest judge Angelina Harron

The summer’s most glamorous tradition is making its dazzling North Fork debut — and it’s your last chance to party with Dan’s Taste this season. On Saturday, August 16, the Dan’s White Party will take over RGNY Vineyard for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Slip into your hottest whites and strut your style for a chance to be named Dan’s Best Dressed. A panel of judges from the modeling and fashion world will select their favorites — and guests will help crown the winners. The stakes? A feature in Dan’s Papers Fall Fashion Issue, a $250 gift card to a hot East End fashion house, and of course, endless bragging rights.

As you sip and savor the North Fork’s finest, prepare to be amazed by the mind-bending talents of mentalist and magician Josh Pele, who will be mingling with guests and serving up an extra dose of magic to the evening.

From chic style moments to show-stopping entertainment, Dan’s White Party promises to be the most incredible celebration of the 2025 East End summer — and the ultimate send-off to the season.

Don’t miss the party everyone will be talking about. August 16. RGNY Vineyard. Be there in white.

For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com