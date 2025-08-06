Star Magician Josh Pele to Make an Entertaining Appearance at Dan’s Papers White Party

Magician Josh Pele, who will be at the Dan’s White Party, performing a card trick.

Magician and mentalist Josh Pele will take revelers on a journey through the world of magic on Aug. 16 during the Dan’s Papers Hamptons White Party presented by Wilmington Trust at RGNY Winery in Riverhead.

Known for his interactive performances for A-list celebrities such as Jaden Smith, Nick Cannon, and Brian Baumgartner, Pele has a tremendous amount of tricks up his sleeve. He specializes in mind-reading routines and card tricks. He describes his performance style as personal, memorable and emotional, and enjoys doing similar tricks in different ways for different groups.

“The takeaway for people is that they don’t just feel a moment in experiencing magic, they feel that it was really catered to them,” he said. “They know that sense that without ever seeing me doing the same thing to someone else they know it would not be replicable the same way.”

His career began on a trip to Milan, Italy, after he naturally decided to go out on the streets and try his tricks on various strangers. His effects sparked strong reactions from strangers, which led him to get interested in this career path very quickly and “draw a connection to people.”

He recently made an appearance at the Dan’s Red White and Brews presented by Wilmington Trust in July and expressed his enthusiasm about bringing back the magic in the audience’s hands at the White Party.

“This would be the second time this summer doing something with Dan’s Papers. We did the Red White & Brews party, which was a very successful hit,” he said. “I’m excited to run that [energy] back for the White Party. I think that the crowd that [Dan’s Papers] draw[s] [and] the brand that they have is phenomenal, the people are so great. I’m definitely going to be coming with my unique mind-reading effects and my interactive magic.”

When tailoring performances for large crowds, he multitasks by both focusing on his audience and being in tune with his surroundings, allowing new people and groups to speak and mingle with each other and share a magical moment.

“I’m always able to draw people in, connect different groups that otherwise may not have spoken to each other had I not done [the performance] and that’s what I love doing,” he said.

To close, he mentioned some upcoming projects that are in the works, including going after a Guinness World Record, global talent trips, and two potential shows in Ibiza — one regular program show and one completely in Spanish.

“I’ve performed magic in seven languages to date,” the multilingual magician noted. “I hope to grow that number. I would love to continue to perform in other languages and find more unique ways to connect with other people, connect with cultures, connect with everything. That’s one of my most exciting things coming up I would say.”

For more information, visit his Instagram and joshpelemagic.com.