East End Hospice Box Art Auction Returns for 25th Year

Paton Miller box

The Box Art Auction benefiting East End Hospice returns for its 25th installment this year on Saturday, August 23, at St. Luke’s Church Hoie Hall in East Hampton (18 James Lane), and it promises to be full of exciting creations by both longstanding and new participants.

This annual tradition began when more than 100 East End artists were asked to take small unadorned boxes and turn them into unique works of art that could be put up for auction to benefit the new, at the time, East End Hospice. The auction turned out to be so successful, it was made into a yearly event – except during COVID. It is now a well-established highlight of East Hampton’s late summer season.

Benefit Chair and curator since year two of the Box Art auction, Arlene Bujese says some 80 local artists have once again contributed new works this year. “We have a lot of really good boxes. Each year we add new people, but we still have people from the original,” Bujese says, noting how impressed she is by the artists’ ability to create fresh, excellent ideas each summer.

Among the artists participating this year include Monica Banks, Darlene Charneco, Marilyn Church, Eric Dever, Durell Godfrey, Leif Hope, Carol Hunt, Dennis Leri, Christa Maiwald, Fulvio Massi, Paton Miller, Roy Nicholson, Gabriele Raacke, Dan Rizzie, Randall Rosenthal, Hans Van de Bovenkamp and Dan Welden. The three artists in the auction for the very first time are Monica Mezzina, Steven Zaluski and photographer Max Philip Dobler.

Considering the momentous 25th year of the auction, Bujese says her thoughts go back to the event’s founder. “I was thinking of David Porter this morning, when he started this on a shoestring and a dream, he and his wife, Marion,” she says. “I was thinking of him this morning, how proud he would be to see what really is a good part of his legacy. He was an artist. He was a real estate broker, but in his heart, he was primarily an artist and a good artist. But when he originated this whole concept, little did he know 25 years later, we would still be going strong,”

In fact, Bujese says enthusiasm and interest seem to grow each year as they raise money for East End Hospice (EEH), which provides empathetic end-of-life care to patients across Eastern Long Island. EEH remains the region’s only independent not-for-profit provider of hospice care, serving terminally ill patients, their families and loved ones in the region. The Box Art Auction specifically benefits residents in hamlets and villages within the Town of East Hampton.

“Programs such as the Box Art Auction help ensure that every person facing loss has the expert, compassionate care they need at no cost to themselves or their family,” Mary C. Crosby, President and CEO of East End Hospice, says. “East End Hospice is the region’s most trusted and highest-rated hospice provider. We care for more than 750 terminally ill patients, support families and friends, and provide grief and bereavement therapy to hundreds of community members each year.”

“It’s such a meaningful cause… and a fun event,” Bujese adds, “and an opportunity to go home with wonderful, affordable, portable art.”

Leading up to the benefit, the boxes can be previewed at Hoie Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, and Thursday, August 21. The public is also invited to a “Meet the Artists” preview reception at Hoie Hall on August 20, from 5-7 p.m.

At the actual benefit on August 23, a silent auction begins at 4:30 p.m. and a live auction will follow at 6 p.m., with Lucas Hunt as auctioneer. Wine and hors d’oeuvres are included in the $100 benefit ticket price.

Also at the benefit, the Annual Spirit of Community Award will be presented to Dr. Julie Ratner, Founder and President of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The boxes can be viewed in advance via the East End Hospice website at eeh.org. Absentee bids may be placed by contacting AJ Pegno in the East End Hospice development office by calling 631-288-7080 or emailing apegno@eeh.org.