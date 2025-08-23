Hamptons Blue: Heritage-Inspired Homeware and Lifestyle Brand Launching First Pop-Up at Hampton Classic

Dana Feller and Julie Rankin with their Hamptons Blue gear (Courtesy of Hamptons Blue)

Hamptons Blue, a heritage-inspired homeware and lifestyle brand, is launching its first in-person pop-up at the Hamptons Classic Horse Show this week. In advance of the milestone for the brand we chatted with founders Dana Feller and Julie Rankin.

A Conversation with the Team from Hamptons Blue

Can you tell us how you came to team up to launch Hamptons Blue?

Julie Rankin: Hamptons Blue was born from a lifelong love affair with blue and white. I’ve spent years immersed in interior design and art, with a career in branding and communications for artists, designers and technology. Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful interiors with family members in both design and fashion, so the world of beautiful spaces was second nature to me. Creating a blue-and-white interior design destination has been a dream for as long as I can remember—and Hamptons Blue is the realization of that vision.

Dana and I have been friends for over 20 years, having met in London as expats in 2002. I have lived there for most of my adult life. Living in England, traveling throughout Europe has also shaped my love of design and personal aesthetic. About a year ago, Dana and I reconnected, and one conversation led to another and we came to the realization that we both were embarking on our second chapters of life and work so to speak. I wanted to create something of my own, which was always to have a Blue and White Store. Dana was working on an interior décor business and it was a seamless integration of both.

Dana Feller: For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with design – interiors, gardens, architecture, fashion, art. I have decorated every single aspect of my home here in Water Mill – and I have loved every minute of it. After many years in more traditional careers in finance and in executive search, in 2023, I decided that I wanted to try my hand at interior design. So many friends had asked me over the years if I could design their homes… That was my plan, until I reconnected with Julie. It became immediately clear that we have the exact same aesthetic. If she likes something, there is an almost 100% chance that I will, too. We also realized that we both loved everything that is genuine, enduring and true about the year-round Hamptons community.

How would you describe the Hamptons Blue aesthetic?

JR: Hamptons Blue aesthetic is Blue and White in foundation. It is a layered look of classic styles that can be woven into existing styles. It is clean, sophisticated, understated, but as if it was always meant to be there in your space. American design is an interpretation of English and European design and aesthetics; Hamptons Blue integrates those influences into our brand and products.

How are you inspired by the Hamptons for your designs?

DF: What inspires me most is that the Hamptons are alive all year. The villages are festive at Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas; the farms change with the seasons; neighbors gather in ways that feel timeless. The Hamptons the world sees on reality TV isn’t the one I know. The real Hamptons is a community of hardworking people who care about nature and about each other. Unlike many resort destinations, this is first and foremost a place where people quietly live, raise families and build traditions – and have been doing so for hundreds of years. That sense of place is what inspires Hamptons Blue.

What is a perfect day in the Hamptons in your opinion?

JR: As I am not living here full time, no matter what town I am staying in, whether in Sag or East Hampton, I grab a coffee early in the morning and breathe in the fresh air or go into town and stroll before the crowds appear. A day at the beach is always important, time of day is not, just to look at the water, dip my toes in, or a long walk is absolute bliss for me. Cooking and eating outside, with friends and just relaxing in this stunning part of the world is honestly magical for me. That is my idea of perfect.

DF: For me, a perfect Hamptons day begins at home: sleeping in, followed by my coffee and a great book on the patio, surrounded by trees, flowers and birds. Later in the day, I love walking through the estate section of Southampton, then stopping in the shops on Jobs Lane. In the evening, nothing makes me happier than a small dinner party at home. My husband, Greg, is a wonderful chef, and sharing a beautiful meal and great wine with friends we love is the best ending to my perfect Hamptons day.

What are your go-to hostess gifts when you’re invited to someone’s home in the Hamptons?

JR: I love to bring candles or flowers whenever I am invited to someone’s home. We unveiled two signature candles: “Main Beach Morning” and “Summer House”. They are earthy, subtle scents. We plan to release more as we create more bespoke scents.

Can you share anything in the works people might not know about?

DF: We’re thrilled to be launching our first-ever pop-up at the Hampton Classic from August 24 to 31, and we’d be so grateful for the community’s support! This fall, we’ll be expanding our product line, growing our e-commerce store and introducing to-the-trade partnerships. Ultimately, our goal is for Hamptons Blue to become a beloved and integral part of the Hamptons community — not just in the summer, but all year round.

Learn more at hamptonsblue.com