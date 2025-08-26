New Wave of Local Gems Brings Fresh Flavor & Creative Spark to Shelter Island

The South Ferry terminal on North Haven, which connects the South Fork to Shelter Island. Photo credit: Cully/EEFAS

Shelter Island has always been a haven for those seeking quiet beaches, good food, and a little breathing room. But over the past year, a few fresh spots have opened that are giving the island even more personality.

From handmade dumplings to colorful ceramic workshops and fridge-stocked salad shacks, these new businesses bring something personal, creative, and exciting to the community.

Here’s a roundup of a few newer spots around to give another reason to visit the island.

Opties & Dinghies

Opties & Dinghies made its return to Shelter Island over Fourth of July weekend, landing at 87 North Ferry Road with a bigger space and a whole lot more to offer. Known for their French-Asian dumplings and both sweet and savory crêpes, they’ve expanded the menu and now serve house-made gelato and local beer and wine. The vibe is relaxed but sharp, and weekly specials like Mussels & Fries night have already become popular with locals. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick crepe or sitting down for dinner, this place is delivering something fresh and fun.

87 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, optiesanddinghies.com

The Lettuce Lady Shed

Just off St. Mary’s Road, The Lettuce Lady Shed is as charming as it is convenient. It’s run by Shelter Island native Emily Needham and stocked daily with around 30 fresh salads, all made by hand and sold on the honor system. You walk in, open the fridge, grab what you want, and pay by Venmo or cash. Along with salads, she also bakes cookies and banana bread, and there’s a shelf with island-themed gifts. The idea is simple, and that’s what makes it great. It’s been open since late June, and locals already treat it like a must-stop for lunch or a quick healthy pickup.

10 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island, thelettucelady.com

The 1901 Grill

Up on Goat Hill at the Shelter Island Country Club, the 1901 Grill opened this spring and brought new life to the island’s only golf course. It’s casual and unpretentious, with great views of the greens and a menu that leans into comfort food—think burgers, fish sandwiches, and seasonal specials. There’s indoor seating and a big outdoor deck that’s perfect when the weather cooperates. The grill is open to the public, so you don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy a meal there. It’s already become a favorite hangout for both locals and visitors.

26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, the1901grill.com

MAJU

MAJU opened in late May in the space that used to be Jack’s Marine and has completely transformed it into a clean, bright ceramics gallery and art studio. It’s the work of artist Jude Amsel, who now hosts rotating exhibits of her own pottery and work by other artists. In the back, there’s a full studio for classes—everything from wheel throwing for adults to “Mommy & Me” workshops for younger kids. It’s already becoming a creative hub on the island, with the kind of welcoming atmosphere that invites people to come in, get their hands dirty, and make something memorable.