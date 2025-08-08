Riverhead Confirms Cannabis Moratorium Public Hearing

Jars full of dried cannabis will soon fill the shelves of recreational marijuana dispensaries

The Riverhead Town Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold a public hearing to discuss a one-year moratorium on new cannabis businesses, following a court ruling that invalidated key portions of the town’s cannabis zoning regulations.

The hearing, scheduled on August 19, would temporarily bar new dispensary applications while the town revisits its zoning code. The measure would not affect the two existing dispensaries or any already-approved projects, though those still require permits.

The court decision, issued in July by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Hensley, struck down parts of Riverhead’s zoning law, including requirements for dispensaries to be at least 1,000 feet from residential districts and 2,500 feet apart from one another. The court ruled in the case, Tink & E v. Town of Riverhead, that those provisions were preempted by the state’s cannabis law.

The moratorium proposal showcases a growing unease among residents about the increase in cannabis businesses in Riverhead. According to the legislation, there has been a great amount of concern with the popularity of cannabis businesses, with some arguing that such operations “pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public.” Several residents have spoken out against dispensaries in recent town meetings.

The board’s vote to move forward with the public hearing comes as Riverhead joins other New York municipalities in navigating the balance between state cannabis laws and local zoning authority.