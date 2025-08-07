Rufus Wainwright Sings Live in Hampton Bays Saturday

Rufus Wainwright is coming home Saturday night, August 9. “I grew up going to Shelter Island as a small child,” he tells me. “That means there’s a lot of deep stuff in there that occurred in this part of the world, so I sing about that sometimes.” Wainwright brings his genre-bending distinctive style to Hampton Bays for one show at Canoe Place. He understands the musical history of the hotels’ grand ballroom. “I’m excited to check it out.”

He’ll be performing solo, jumping from piano to acoustic guitar to blend pop, opera and cabaret. The New York Times dubbed it “genuine originality.” His Grammy nominated albums and collaborations with Elton John, Joni Mitchell and Belinda Carlisle have earned him a world-wide reputation.

Where does it all come from? “The complexity of life inspires me,” he says.

He’ll likely perform a few new songs from his recent Dream Requiem album.

And for more inspiration, even the East End is a muse. “I wrote a song called ‘Montauk’ which always brings me back home even where I’m far off somewhere on this strange planet.”

He’s also known for his Judy Garland tribute performance and album Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall. The concert is produced in conjunction with Murmrr Presents.

Canoe Place is calling it an “all ages” event with a pre-party at 6 p.m. on the patio and the show starting at 8 p.m. A few tickets are still available from $125 to $250 at murmrr.com.

Welcome home, sir. We’ll be singing along.