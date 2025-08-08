TV personality turned wellness entrepreneur Samantha “Sam” Crichton is stepping behind the bar as a guest bartender at Dan’s White Party on August 16, shaking up the Hamptons scene with her fresh juice brand, Bella Vita Health & Wellness.

Known for her role on HBO Max’s Serving The Hamptons and her love for all things East End, Sam merges lifestyle, wellness, and creativity through her content and company. Now, as cofounder of a wellness startup delivering blue‑zone‑inspired, vitamin‑infused products designed to empower holistic well‑being, she’s serving cocktails with a healthy twist and a side of summer energy.

A Chat with Samantha Crichton of Bella Vita

Briefly describe how your journey as a creator began.

My journey as a creator really started when I became a main cast member and TV personality on HBO Max’s Serving The Hamptons. Being in a situation where you’re just living your life, but also being filmed 24/7, and then only a few minutes of that makes it to the screen, made me want to share more of the behind-the-scenes and who I really am. I’ve spent almost every summer of my life in the Hamptons, and it’s where I feel the most creative. I love sharing those experiences, the energy, the people, the lifestyle. More recently, I co-founded a wellness company called Bella Vita with Teresa Sorkin and Bella Sorkin, and that entrepreneurial journey has opened up a whole new side of me, one focused on growth, healing, and living beautifully. It’s inspired me to keep creating and connecting in more meaningful ways.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

Lifestyle-driven content that shares my experiences, from behind-the-scenes moments in the Hamptons to milestones in my entrepreneurial journey. The Hamptons are a huge part of my life and inspiration, so much of what I post is rooted in that summer energy and feeling of possibility. Whether it’s through wellness, building Bella Vita, or just sharing everyday moments that feel real, I’m passionate about entrepreneurship, wellness, and the Hamptons, and my content lives at the intersection of all three.

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your content?

That balance, growth, fun, and success are all possible at the same time. You don’t have to choose just one lane or be one version of yourself. You can be evolving, healing, building, and living beautifully all at once!

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

Life can get overwhelming, but the Hamptons offer this amazing mix of high energy and a slower, more therapeutic pace. I love spending my time doing things are recharging, whether that’s relaxing at the beach, taking horseback riding classes with my sister, making my rounds to all my favorite hospitality spots to enjoy as much seasonal seafood as possible, or attending events like Dan’s Taste connecting with everyone out here.

IG: @samcrichton_