Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Switches Gears with New Ownership

After 30 years, Amagansett Beach and Bicycle has switched gears with new ownership.

Back in July, Barbara and Lee Oldak, the previous owners of Amagansett Beach and Bicycle, announced the closing of the store, with the last day set to be Sept. 30, unless the right buyer came along.

As it turns out, current owner Andrew Silver’s journey to taking over the popular East End business would begin with a simple visit to the shop in May.

With the purchase being completed just after Labor Day, Andrew and Susan Silver announced they will be taking over as owners and continuing the shop’s operations.

“Back in May, my husband went into the shop and spoke with Lee [Oldak] about working at the shop, then just a few weeks later, he offered him the ownership of the shop,” said Mrs. Silver.

Although the Silver’s recently retired from a career in marketing and public relations, they were only moving away from the corporate world.

“We have been part-time residents on the East End for quite a while now, and this was a great opportunity to marry our desire to live on the East End full-time and follow our passions for cycling,” said Mrs. Silver.

After both Andrew and Susan had been working for about a month, they learned that the iconic shop could be closing its doors permanently.

“We really did not want to see this place shut down after years of success, and that’s when we began to carefully consider the transition to owners,” said Mrs. Silver.

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle, a staple on the East End, has provided bicycle and e-bike sales, rentals, and repairs for over three decades. The shop also offers a variety of water sport rentals with a collection of kayaks, surfboards, and paddleboards.

Susan Silver also added that many of the operations will remain the same, and the store will be refreshed in some aspects.

Additionally, two of the Amagansett Beach and Bicycle’s mechanics will be staying with the business under the new ownership.

“We are so fortunate that we can carry on this shop that is so evidently valued by the community, and we look forward to meeting everyone,” said Mrs. Silver.

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle will continue their sale on certain items until the shop’s seasonal closing in October and will open up next April for the 2026 season.

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle is located at 1 Cross Highway in Amagansett and can be reached at 631-267-6325 or amagansettbeachco.com