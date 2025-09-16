Billy Joel Hit Goes Quadruple Platinum

Billy Joel performs during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Billy Joel’s team just revealed that his classic song from Glass Houses, “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” has been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA , meaning 4 million units sold. The milestone comes on the heels of the release of his new documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The two-part documentary miniseries aired on HBO July 18 and 25, and is available to stream on HBO Max.

In related news, Joel’s ex, Christie Brinkley, recently shared her own moment of magic in the Hamptons. Though the northeast sky blocked a red total eclipse moon on Sept. 7, she went outside “just to make sure I wasn’t missing anything.”

“What I found was even better,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her Bridgehampton estate known as Tower Hill framed by a vivid purple sky. She described the view as “otherworldly” and said it “made everything look technicolored.”

“The sky,” she added, was “so purple I could envision Prince wailing on his guitar at the rare sight he would have loved. I was reminded of Maya Angelou’s quote, ‘Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.’”