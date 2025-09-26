Carol C. Young Is Preserving the North Fork in Paint

“Hot Pink” by Carol C. Young

This month’s North Fork cover artist, Carol C. Young, discusses her painting “Hot Pink,” her work chronicling the vanishing structures of the region, how she followed her passion to leave behind a prosperous career in graphic design to become a successful full-time painter, and her upcoming solo exhibition at the North Fork Art Collective.

Tell me about your cover piece, “Hot Pink.” Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

This barn, located in Cutchogue, caught my eye with the way light illuminated one side while the front remained in contrasting shadow. I chose to exaggerate the colors to heighten the visual interest in my painting.

You live in Connecticut, but paint a lot of scenes of the North Fork. What drew you to begin painting here?

My parents bought a vintage cottage in Jamesport in 1971, after renting a place in Southold for several years. I was lucky enough to spend my summers on the North Fork, where I fell in love with the area. Over time, I grew to appreciate the open farmlands — mostly potato farms back then — and the beautiful coastline.

There’s something truly inspiring about the light on the East End, and as I grew older, I began painting the landscape. Eventually, my husband and I purchased our own home in Jamesport, and now I’m fortunate to enjoy the beauty of the North Fork all year long.

You are an accomplished graphic designer with a successful career in that business. What led you to become a full-time painter instead?

From a young age, I was drawn to illustration and painting. I went on to earn a BFA in college, but quickly realized that graphic design offered a way to stay creative while earning a living. Over time, I worked my way up to senior creative director in the shopper marketing space.

As my career progressed, I found myself spending more time in meetings and less time being hands-on with the creative process. Painting had always been a hobby, but my design background deepened my understanding of composition and color balance — skills that carried over into my artwork.

Eventually, I decided to take the leap and pursue painting full time, leaving the marketing world behind. I still take on graphic design projects, but now I choose the work that inspires me.

Was it a difficult transition?

Of course, it wasn’t easy to walk away from a steady paycheck. But with my husband’s support, we made a plan — and we built a studio above our garage in Connecticut. That space became the foundation for my next chapter.

When I left my job, I devoted myself fully to painting and design. It was a challenging first year, but it marked a turning point. My artistic style began to truly take shape, and each year brought more growth. Over time, I earned gallery representation, participated in exhibitions, and began to see consistent sales.

Talk to me a bit about your technique.

I’m both a studio and plein air painter, creating smaller works outdoors that inspire larger pieces in my studio. I love exploring rural roads, stopping to capture dramatic light or striking landscapes with photos that translate into my paintings.

My technique starts with a cadmium orange underpainting, building layers that let the warm glow shine through. I simplify forms and exaggerate color to highlight sunlight and shadow, especially on barns and simple structures. While I mainly work in acrylics, I’ve recently returned to oils as well.

Why so many barns and structures?

Growing up on the North Fork, I developed a deep love for farms, barns, and simple cottages. Watching these buildings disappear over time has been heartbreaking — they’re part of our history, and I often wonder about the lives they’ve sheltered.

This sense of loss inspired me to paint barns in a contemporary style that honors the past while acknowledging change. My work blends nostalgia with a quiet hope for preservation.

You have a solo show coming up with the North Fork Art Collective. Tell me about that.

I’m fortunate to be showcasing a body of work at the North Fork Art Collective, thanks to Kara Hoblin, the owner and curator of the space. Kara has a remarkable eye for putting together thoughtful exhibitions. North Fork Art Collective isn’t a traditional gallery — it’s a rotating, community-based space that highlights local artists, and I’m proud to be part of such a talented group.

The show, titled Beyond the Barn, features many of my barn paintings alongside other nostalgic scenes from the local landscape. It opens at the North Fork Art Collective gallery space in Greenport (207 Main Street) this Friday night, September 26, from 6–9 p.m.

Do you have anything to add?

This is my second cover for Dan’s Papers, and I’m thrilled to represent the North Fork edition. My featured paintings are meditations on place, memory and the passage of time. It is my hope that these images evoke a sense of nostalgia and deepen appreciation for the beautiful area we’re so fortunate to share.

Where else can people see your work online or in-person?

People can also view my work at The William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, owned by Mary Cantone, and online at cyoungfineart.com