Dyslexia Awareness Hosts Hamptons Bash
Wyclef Jean
Taylor Dayne
Dyslexia celebrated its U.S. launch as a 501(c)(3) at the Southampton home of board member David Hryck. The evening featured performances by Wyclef Jean, Taylor Dayne and a special on-stage moment featuring Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello. Guests heard from founder Kate Griggs, Oliver Christian, and other leaders, joining a star-studded crowd in support of the organization’s mission to champion the power of Dyslexic Thinking.