Dyslexia Awareness Hosts Hamptons Bash

Wyclef Jean Rob Rich Taylor Dayne Rob Rich Shu Dejong, Laksmi Sam Rob Rich Rose Thorn, Celeste Fierro, Michelle Bergeron McMaster, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork Rob Rich Rachel Goatley, Sekai Abeni Jordyn Taylor Rob Rich Daniel Singer Rob Rich Nick Vata, Fadil Berisha Rob Rich Monika Jain, Kateryna Bakhnak Rob Rich Miguel Narvaez, Tanya Narvaez Rob Rich Kelly Cutrone Rob Rich Eugene Hutz Rob Rich David Singer, Kate Griggs, David Hryck Rob Rich David Hryck, Joanna Bennis Rob Rich David Glazer, Niels Schroder Rob Rich Christine and Steven Kornblatt Rob Rich Caitlin Collins Rob Rich Arnold Reyes, Mark Solomon, Bianka and James Lefferts Rob Rich Ally Harper, Maddie Futch Rob Rich

Dyslexia celebrated its U.S. launch as a 501(c)(3) at the Southampton home of board member David Hryck. The evening featured performances by Wyclef Jean, Taylor Dayne and a special on-stage moment featuring Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello. Guests heard from founder Kate Griggs, Oliver Christian, and other leaders, joining a star-studded crowd in support of the organization’s mission to champion the power of Dyslexic Thinking.