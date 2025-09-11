Southampton

Dyslexia Awareness Hosts Hamptons Bash

By
1 minute 09/11/2025
Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean

Rob Rich
Taylor Dayne

Taylor Dayne

Rob Rich
Shu Dejong, Laksmi Sam

Shu Dejong, Laksmi Sam

Rob Rich
Rose Thorn, Celeste Fierro, Michelle Bergeron McMaster, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork

Rose Thorn, Celeste Fierro, Michelle Bergeron McMaster, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork

Rob Rich
Rachel Goatley, Sekai Abeni Jordyn Taylor

Rachel Goatley, Sekai Abeni Jordyn Taylor

Rob Rich
Daniel Singer

Daniel Singer

Rob Rich
Nick Vata, Fadil Berisha

Nick Vata, Fadil Berisha

Rob Rich
Monika Jain, Kateryna Bakhnak

Monika Jain, Kateryna Bakhnak

Rob Rich
Miguel Narvaez, Tanya Narvaez

Miguel Narvaez, Tanya Narvaez

Rob Rich
Kelly Cutrone

Kelly Cutrone

Rob Rich
Eugene Hutz

Eugene Hutz

Rob Rich
David Singer, Kate Griggs, David Hryck

David Singer, Kate Griggs, David Hryck

Rob Rich
David Hryck, Joanna Bennis

David Hryck, Joanna Bennis

Rob Rich
David Glazer, Niels Schroder

David Glazer, Niels Schroder

Rob Rich
Christine and Steven Kornblatt

Christine and Steven Kornblatt

Rob Rich
Caitlin Collins

Caitlin Collins

Rob Rich
Arnold Reyes, Mark Solomon, Bianka and James Lefferts

Arnold Reyes, Mark Solomon, Bianka and James Lefferts

Rob Rich
Ally Harper, Maddie Futch

Ally Harper, Maddie Futch

Rob Rich

Dyslexia celebrated its U.S. launch as a 501(c)(3) at the Southampton home of board member David Hryck. The evening featured performances by Wyclef Jean, Taylor Dayne and a special on-stage moment featuring Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello. Guests heard from founder Kate Griggs, Oliver Christian, and other leaders, joining a star-studded crowd in support of the organization’s mission to champion the power of Dyslexic Thinking.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events