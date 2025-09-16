Fall Is Prime Time for East End Winery Events

Visit a winery and take part in the grape harvest this fall on the East End (Getty Images)

Make the most of autumn on the East End by attending a variety of fun, enriching and entertaining events at local vineyards and wineries in the Hamptons and North Fork. Explore our highlight listings below and plan accordingly. Keep an eye on our weekly event listings in print and on the web, as well as our online calendar at events.danspapers.com for all the latest things to do this fall.

HAMPTONS WINERY EVENTS

Wolffer Estate Candlelight Fridays

Fridays, 4–7 p.m.

Join Wolffer Estate for live music from local talent in a festive setting every Friday in the tasting room — now with a refreshed menu, seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, and speciality cocktails for the winter! 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Chillin’ at Channing Daughters

Friday, September 19, 5–7 p.m.

Check out what could be the final event at Channing Daughters while the vineyard gets busy for harvest. Enjoy live music by Hopefully Forgiven while wines by the glass and snacks are offered for purchase at the bar during this lovely sunset gathering. 1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Wolffer Estate Vineyard Walk with Roman & Richie

Thursday, September 25, 6–7:30 p.m.

Led by winemaker Roman Roth and vineyard manager Richie Pisacano, guests will walk the vines with these knowledgable guides and sample reserve wines while learning about harvest season and Wolffer Estate’s sustainability efforts. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Live Music at Duck Walk

Saturdays and Sundays, 1–5 p.m.

Taste delicious wines and groove to live local music at both Duck Walk’s Water Mill and Southold spots. Start this Saturday, September 20 by seeing Spencer on the North Fork or Kristina Rocco in the Hamptons. Check the website for weekly performers for a great time on either fork through the end of October. 231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill or 44535 Main Road, Southold. duckwalk.com

NORTH FORK WINERY EVENTS

Live Music at Peconic Bay Vineyards

Saturday, September 20 and Sundays, September 21 and 28, 2–5 p.m.

Join Peconic Bay Vineyards through harvest for an unforgettable lineup of local musicians and curated performances that pair perfectly with a glass of wine and good company. Three shows remain in the monthlong schedule, including Bob Wylde on Sept. 20, Quogue Jazz Trio on Sept. 28, and Frank Palermi on Sept. 29. 31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. peconicbayvineyards.com

Palmer Vineyards Sunset Fridays

September 19 and 26, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Erin Chase on Sept. 19 and American Idol‘s Christiaan Padavan on Sept. 26, along with great wine and pizza from a wood-fired oven pizza truck. It’s a fabulous evening at a beautiful locale. 5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. palmervineyards.com

Suhru & Lieb Vineyards Fall New Release Food & Wine Tasting

September 22–26



Visit the Suhru & Lieb Tasting Room Monday–Friday and be among the first to experience a trio of limited new release wines alongside thoughtfully paired fall food selections in the tasting room. Wine include a 2024 Dry Riesling, 2023 Estate Cabernet Franc and 2024 Reserve Teroldego. 13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. suhruliebvineyards.com

Sannino Vineyard Salsa Night Wine Club Party w/ Tito Batiste & The Black Rose Orchestra

Sunday, September 28, 6–9 p.m.

Dance to Las Vegas-style big band swing sounds with vocals and smooth Latin favorites from Tito Batista & The Black Rose Orchestra. Move your feet and let your heart soar with a horn section that can’t be beat. A master of soulful presentation, he brings a touch of class to contemporary favorites to this wine club party in celebration of fall. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. sanninovineyard.com

Harvest Moon Dinner at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, October 3, 6:30 p.m.

Sit down for this wonderful annual dinner featuring passed hors d’oeuvres followed by four courses of delicious food paired with Sannino estate wines, all accompanied by live music from Mike Alessi. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. sanninovineyard.com

Run the Vineyards at Pindar

Sunday, October 5, 9 a.m.

Enjoy Pindar Vineyards by a touring the grounds in a chip-timed race and walk during the most beautiful time of the year. Vines will be full of fruit, and the day will be warm and bright. This is 5K walk/run or 8K race event that’s fun for the whole family. 37645 Main Road (Route 25), Peconic. pindar.net

RGNY Help Us Harvest

Sunday, October 12, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Take part in the winemaking process and learn while doing it! Help RGNY hand-pick grapes for their 2025 vintages during this three-hour experience. Allow their knowledgeable team to educate you on sustainable winemaking, connect with the land, and take part in one of the most rewarding Long Island wine activities. Tickets include a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, a peaceful brunch/lunch, two glasses of wine, and more. 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. rgnywine.com

Rock the Harvest with Foreign Journey at Pindar

Saturday, October 18, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest at Pindar Vineyards with the Foreigner/Journey Tribute band, Foreign Journey! Bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the throwback music everyone loves and don’t stop believing in local wine! 37645 Main Road (Route 25), Peconic. pindar.net

RGNY Dia De Los Muertos

Saturday, November 1, 6 p.m.

Get into the Halloween spirit with an unforgettable five-hour evening honoring life, death and legacy through music, ceremonial fire, wine and tradition. Join RGNY for one of the most meaningful and visually stunning winery events on Long Island. House of Yes returns for Día de los Muertos — a night of decadent chaos and delicious debauchery where the dead will dance and tempt the living! Tickets are selling out fast. 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. rgnywine.com

Paumanok Vineyards Barrel Tasting Weekends

November 1–2, 8–9, 15–16

Join Paumanok winemakers for special weekends where you get to try the latest vintages straight from the barrel — before they’re bottled and released for the general public! Learn about the winemaking process and vintage conditions from Charles or Kareem Massoud, and how oak, time and blending affect a wine’s character. 1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. paumanok.com