Howard Stern Returns to SiriusXM Despite Rumors

Howard Stern, Photo: Jared Siskin/PMC

Shock jock Howard Stern had the last laugh Sept. 8 when he returned to the mic for The Howard Stern Show after a summer hiatus. His comeback – delayed a week – began with a prank from fellow Hamptonite Andy Cohen, who pretended to take over Stern’s channel as “Andy 100” before revealing the bit was staged.

The moment gave Stern a chance to address swirling retirement rumors. He admitted he had been thinking about stepping away, but assured listeners he’s not done yet.

”Here’s the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future,” Stern said. “They’ve approached me, they’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic. We’ve been talking.”

Stern, who has been at SiriusXM since 2006, signed his most recent five-year renewal in 2020. “I’m very happy at Sirius,” he said, putting speculation of cancellation to rest.