Jerry Seinfeld Brings Laughter to PCF Gala
1 minute 09/17/2025
Victoria Safriet, Jason Safriet
Stefano Gianni, Marcio Torres
Richard Merkin
Naomi Ruchim, Eric Ruchim
Michael Milken, Gina Carithers
Mary Julia Koch, Julia Koch
Leon Wagner, Mary Ross
Kristen Buckingham, Barry Sternlicht
Kneeland Youngblood, Lynn Goldman
Kevin McCarthy
Jerry Seinfeld
Henry Buhl
Ginger Feuer Leeds, Larry Leeds
Gina Carithers, Tricia Berns
Georgiy Chukhleb, Chanmeet Narang, Eddie Trump
Froy Duffy
David Steinberg, Kristen Steinberg, Kevin Mair, Gehane Ribeyre
Dan Shedrick
Artie Rabin, Julie Rabin
Adam Davenport
Jerry Seinfeld headlined the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s annual gala at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, where guests enjoyed an evening of philanthropy, comedy, and an ‘80s-themed music celebration. The event raised vital funds to advance PCF’s groundbreaking research and accelerate progress in the fight against prostate cancer worldwide.