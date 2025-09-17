Arts & Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Brings Laughter to PCF Gala

By
1 minute 09/17/2025
Victoria Safriet, Jason Safriet

Matteo/BFA
Stefano Gianni, Marcio Torres

Matteo/BFA
Richard Merkin

Matteo/BFA
Naomi Ruchim, Eric Ruchim

Matteo/BFA
Michael Milken, Gina Carithers

Matteo/BFA
Mary Julia Koch, Julia Koch

Matteo/BFA
Leon Wagner, Mary Ross

Matteo/BFA
Kristen Buckingham, Barry Sternlicht

Matteo/BFA
Kneeland Youngblood, Lynn Goldman

Matteo/BFA
Kevin McCarthy

Matteo/BFA
Jerry Seinfeld

Matteo/BFA
Henry Buhl

Matteo/BFA
Ginger Feuer Leeds, Larry Leeds

Matteo/BFA
Gina Carithers, Tricia Berns

Matteo/BFA
Georgiy Chukhleb, Chanmeet Narang, Eddie Trump

Matteo/BFA
Froy Duffy

Matteo/BFA
David Steinberg, Kristen Steinberg, Kevin Mair, Gehane Ribeyre

Matteo/BFA
Dan Shedrick

Matteo/BFA
Artie Rabin, Julie Rabin

Matteo/BFA
Adam Davenport

Matteo/BFA

Jerry Seinfeld headlined the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s annual gala at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, where guests enjoyed an evening of philanthropy, comedy, and an ‘80s-themed music celebration. The event raised vital funds to advance PCF’s groundbreaking research and accelerate progress in the fight against prostate cancer worldwide.

