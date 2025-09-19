Police Seek Missing East Quogue Teen

Missing 14-year-old Anya Larsen was last seen in East Quogue and is presumed to be heading to New York City

Southampton Town Police have sent out an alert for a missing East Quogue teen Friday morning.

Anya Larsen, a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5’1”, 135 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes was last seen at her East Quogue residence on Thursday, September 18, around 11 p.m. Anya was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and wears glasses.

According to police, it appears to be a runaway situation, and Anya is believed to be using mass transit to possibly go to Manhattan or points west.

Anyone who has further information about Anya’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230 or email crimetips@southamptontownny.gov. All calls will be kept confidential.