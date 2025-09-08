Special Environmental Film 'Sitting Still' Screens September 11 in Hampton Bays

Sitting Still is screening as part of the Front Row series at Canoe Plane Inn & Cottages

“Landscapes are the most difficult ‘art’ because some people don’t see it, don’t even know it’s there,” says Laurie Olin. He’s spent a lifetime “transforming environments for social good” according to a new documentary. Sitting Still is screening as part of the Front Row series this Thursday, September 11 at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays.

Filmmaker Gina Angelone has done a number of important films including the documentary René & I for NBC which won two Audience Awards, a Human Rights Award, and an Emmy. Her film It’s Better to Jump nabbed 11 top prizes in international film festivals and was awarded the MPAC Media Trailblazer Award for social justice. Angelove was also the writer-producer-director of Connections: Preserving America’s Landscape Legacy narrated by Angela Lansbury for PBS.

Like her other works, Angelone says “Whether it’s a political film or a film on landscape architecture, I’m always curious about people and their connection to place. It’s a thread I’ve explored in all my films.” And she hopes a Hamptons audience will feel “the humanity, the importance of it in art, urban design, nature and politics.”

The film explores the life and work of one of the world’s most influential urban designers and his profoundly social vision. Olin, the artist, spent his whole life drawing the things around him. He keeps a library of sketchbooks for inspiration. He’s impatient about change and the things that need to happen. But getting there? He’s willing to take time. His philosophy is simple. “The world is alive and we’re a small part of it,” he says. “I was going to be a landscape architect. I learn by sitting still and looking at things.” The film’s title obviously flowed from that belief.

The free documentary is being presented in part by Araiys Design in Southampton. They’ve been working with clients on the east end since 1994 who share the desire to preserve the natural surroundings while enhancing them.

“This is yet another in a series of socially responsible films being shown at Canoe Place” according to Manager Matthew Kristan. “We’re also thrilled to have Araiys involved because they designed our grounds and gardens,” he added. Earlier works in the series have explored protecting our oceans from microplastics, regenerative farming and community development.

Sitting Still is screening this Thursday, September 11. The free screening will be followed by a special Q&A with Gina Angelone, the film’s director and producer, and Steve Nieroda, Senior Landscape Architect at Araiys Design — moderated by NPR/PBS Host Bill McCuddy. Doors at 5:30 p.m. / Screening begins at 6 p.m. followed by Q&A.

RSVP appreciated to reserve your spot at canoeplace.com/event/sitting-still-film-screening