Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning to North Fork for Third Year

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning for the third straight year.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to the North Fork for the third consecutive year at the Peconic Landing senior living facility in Greenport on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 27.

The two-mile walk around Peconic Landing’s campus, which takes place in more than 600 communities nationwide, raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association to continue their research efforts as well as care for and support people with the brain disorder. There are walks taking place in numerous other communities on Long Island in September and October including in East Meadow, North Babylon, Yaphank and Fire Island.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” Judy Wichter, the associate director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter, said. “There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease. We hope that everyone in our community can join us to raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally end this disease.”

With more than a month to go before the walk, the event has already raised $66,854 of the $86,800 goal. So far, 122 participants have signed up — Wichter hopes to see around 275 or 300 participants by the time the walk rolls around.

The walk itself is scheduled for 10 a.m. but will be preceded by an opebrainning ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will focus on Promise Garden flowers — each registered participant will be given a colored flower representing their connection to Alzheimer’s. Blue represents an individual with Alzheimer’s or another dementia themselves, purple represents someone who has lost someone to the disease, yellow represents someone who is supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s and orange is for those simply supporting the work of the association and its vision. The Promise Garden will be set up near the start of the walk and participants will have the opportunity to either add their flower to the garden or take it home with them.

“We plant a promise garden and during our opening ceremony, we have a representative on the stage for each flower,” Wichter said. “Without even having a conversation with the person next to you, while you’re watching the ceremony, you know what their connection is just by the flower they hold. It makes the participants realize they’re not alone on this journey, and we’re here to support them.”

People interested in participating can register in advance or starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the walk. They can register and walk solo or as part of a team. There is no registration fee, however participants are expected to make a donation and help raise funds.

“I’m so grateful to the North Fork community for helping this walk grow each year,” said Nancy Chandler, North Fork Walk Executive Event Co-Chair and Long Island Chapter board member whose husband was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s earlier this year. “I encourage anyone who has been affected by this disease to join us.”

Donations can be made through act.alz.org. Peconic Landing is located at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport.