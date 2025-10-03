3 Decades Rewind Set to Light Up Bay Street Theater

On Oct. 11, 3 Decades Rewind will appear at Bay Street Theater located at 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, bringing their refreshed show of classic hits from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.

The band consists of Dorsey Sky Parker on the drums, Apoena Frota the bass and one of the vocalists, Andre Vasconcelos lead guitarist and vocals, David Katzman guitarist and vocals and Jimmy Kuhn on the keyboard. The former two are from Brazil; Frota’s father is Brazilian actor Marcos Frota.

“We start the show with a video and it’s a two hour show,” Kuhn said. “We’re going to be touring. We have, I think, 20 gigs on our calendar. We’re going to Arlington, Massachusetts in November, where next year we’re playing in Houston, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, so we’re getting around and the band’s been together for 11 years.”

The band has transitioned from their former identity as Squarefeet into a new era. Their current set is built around iconic anthems by acts like The Eagles, Queen, Chicago, The Beatles, Electric Light Orchestra, and more.

Fans attending the Bay Street Theater show can expect more than a typical cover performance. The band is known for reimagining familiar songs with fresh energy and unexpected transitions between eras building harmonies that fill the room that highlights each member’s skill.

“When I started this band, I wanted to be authentic, I wanted to be iconic, and I wanted to be electric, and I want it to be that when you walk out of the theater, you feel like you’ve been in a show, seeing The Lion King or Rent,” Kuhn added.

The upcoming set will span everything from timeless rock anthems to soaring pop ballads designed to keep the crowd engaged from the first song to the end. Concertgoers can anticipate plenty of moments to sing along, dance and reconnect with music that has shaped multiple generations.

Over the course of 2025, the group has been expanding their reach. Earlier this year, they performed at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore. They also sold out a show at the Westhampton Performing Arts Center in Westhampton over the summer.

These appearances reflect a push to bring their rebranded sound into different Long Island and regional venues and connect with longtime and new listeners alike.

After the Sag Harbor date, 3 Decades Rewind plans additional Long Island stops including Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts continuing a busy year of shows.

Tickets range from $42 to $54 and can be bought here baystreet.org.The concert begins at 8 p.m. Seating is limited and advance purchase is recommended to guarantee a spot.