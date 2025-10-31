Andy Cohen Dishes on Love Life & Failed Date with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen attends the opening night of ‘The Wiz’ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, New York, U.S., April 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(

Amagansett resident Andy Cohen was the one answering questions for a change when he appeared on the Oct. 29 episode of Call Her Daddy, where he dished on dating, friendship, and fatherhood.

The Bravo host recalled that his first meeting with his on-air sidekick Anderson Cooper was actually a failed blind date. Once Cohen mentioned Cooper’s famous mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, Cohen says he lost his “couth or coolness.”

“He says that was the moment where he was like, I’m not going on a date with this queen. But we wound up becoming really good friends,” Cohen added of the former Hamptons resident.

Fresh off celebrating the 10th anniversary of his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, Cohen didn’t hold back when dishing about his dating life, admitting he’s on “every [dating] app,” including Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge, and Tinder. He even confessed he once got kicked off an app for being mistaken for an impersonator.

“Some people are too cool for school and they’ll say nothing,” Cohen said of his matches. “Some people are, ‘you look like him,’ some people are like, ‘why are you sending his picture?,’ and others say, ‘Ew!’ I get it all.”

Asked about his type, Cohen replied, “I’m like the UN. It’s all over the map. Come one, come all.”

“It’s really about a vibe,” he added. “To date, I like strong, independent, smart, has their own thing going, handsome, you know, I really like – it’s so funny, the few people I’ve hooked up with on Raya, that I’ve actually hooked up with in person with, have mainly not watched Watch What Happens Live and don’t watch the Housewives… I do like it. It’s good.”

Despite saying he’s been single “far longer than I’ve been with people,” Cohen insists he’s content with his relationship status.

“I have a really good life so I haven’t been like, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely,’” he said. “And then my kids wound up saving my life. Having kids later in life is the greatest thing I’ve ever done. I have a family. It’s great.”