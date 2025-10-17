Bennifer Reunited for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Festival Screening

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez reacts on stage during the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Water Mill homeowner Jennifer Lopez turned heads in New York City on Oct. 6 at the New York Film Festival premiere of her new movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The 56-year-old superstar arrived in a form-fitting brown dress with a spider-inspired accessory – and made headlines for appearing on friendly terms with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Affleck, who produced the film through his company Artists Equity, couldn’t say enough about Lopez’s performance despite their high-profile 2024 split. “This is a role that Jennifer is so spectacular in and it’s exactly the kind of role she’s dreamed of playing her whole career,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s hard to imagine she hasn’t had some opportunities, but that’s actually true, and she seized this thing with both hands and did something spectacular and beautiful.”

Lopez echoed the sentiment, crediting Affleck’s company for helping “make it happen.”

The singer was joined at the premiere by her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Kiss of the Spider Woman hit theaters on Oct. 10 and screened at the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF).