Bridgehampton Trash Cans Return After Post–Labor Day Removal Sparks Outcry

Trash cans are back on Bridgehampton’s Main Street after their sudden post–Labor Day removal left locals fuming — and sparked a cleanup effort led by the Bridgehampton Chamber of Commerce.

The stink over the trash cans that had been removed from the streets in Bridgehampton right after Labor Day has been resolved and the receptacles are back in place.

But the odor is still there.

Some residents of the unincorporated hamlet say something doesn’t smell right and they want answers as to why the cans were removed in the first place, which created a mess.

Civic and business leaders told Dan’s Papers that the approximately 18 trash cans on the main street in Bridgehampton were removed right after the unofficial end of summer holiday and were put back in place for about a week and a half later.

But during that time, they said, trash piled up on the streets. Some said that dog poop had been placed in pots used for plants and small trees.

Stella Flame, president of the newly-formed Bridgehampton Chamber of Commerce, told Dan’s Papers that she immediately raised the issue with the Southampton Town Board, which had placed an item regarding the trash cans far down on its regular agenda and voted to remove the receptacles.

Town Council Member William Pell IV had put forth the resolution. Asked for comment by Dan’s Papers, he said only, “It’s going to be resolved.” He declined further comment.

Civic leaders threatened to take all of the trash from the downtown area and dup it on the steps of town all if the cans were not returned to their proper places.

Town officials later acknowledged the cans should not have been removed and doing so was a mistake.

Charles McArdle, the town highway superintendent, told Dan’s Papers that maintenance of the cans was not in is department’s budget, and that the town was studying which department is responsible for the cans and paying for pick-ups.

McCardle said the highway department will service the cans until the town decides which town agency they fall under.

But civic and business leaders say they will not soon forget the matter.

Nadine Orenkewicz, president of the Village Improvement Society, told the Dan’s Papers that she and other business and civic leaders met with town officials about the matter, but that they learned little at the session.

“They (the town) sent a representative,” she said. “They had no answers for us” as to why the cans were removed.

“We still don’t know anything,” said Orenkewicz. “We really don’t see any reason why they would do this.”

She said that they town has only “intermittently” swept up the streets, something McArdle denied.

The Bridgehampton Chamber of Commerce was formed, partly, because business and civic leaders said they felt town government was not listening to their complaints. They said they feel the garbage issue is a case in point – something that was done without their knowledge or input.

Flame said she considered the matter the Chamber’ first victory. But, she said, it won’t be the organization’s last.

The Chamber was formed only last summer, with Flame leading the charge. The Chamber is in the process of applying for non-profit status, said Flame, who has been enlisting members.

Bridgehampton is an unincorporated hamlet that comes under the auspices of the Town of Southampton. But Flame and other residents say they often feel overlooked by the town board, which is partly why they formed the Chamber. They also want to promote the area as a place where visitors can stay overnight and not just stop for a half a day’s visit.

Bridgehampton is well-known nationwide as he home of the horse show the Hampton Classic, which attracts thousands each year.

That is splendid, locals say, but the area is much more than that. Going forward, they plan to prove that, Flame said.