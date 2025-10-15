Elections 2025: East End Voters to Decide Dozens of Town Races

Seventy-eight candidates are running for town-level offices in more than two dozen races across the five East End towns this Election Day, but over a third of those candidates are running unopposed.

Of the 18 contested races and 10 that are uncontested, the towns of East Hampton and Southold have seven each, Southampton has a half dozen, and Shelter Island and Riverhead both have four that voters will find on their ballots. Four of the five town supervisor seats are on ballots and of those, half of the incumbents are facing no challenger this year.

This cycle is what is known as an off-off-year election, meaning only local elected offices are up for grabs, as opposed to next year’s more high-profile midterm congressional races that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term.

Here is a look at the races voters will decide this fall.

TOWN OF EAST HAMPTON

Four of the seven races are uncontested in the Town of East Hampton, which features the most significant open seat across the region.

East Hampton Town Clerk Carole Brennan declined to seek re-election after more than a decade in office, setting up a race between Democrat and Working Families candidate Michael Hansen and Republican Jeff Miller.

At the top of the ticket, first-term East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez is running unopposed for re-election on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Also running for re-election without a challenger are East Hampton Town Highway Superintendent Stephen Lynch (D/R), East Hampton Town Court Justice Steven Tekulsky, and Eugene DePasquale, who serves on the three-member board of assessors. Lynch and DePasquale are running on the Democratic and Republican lines while Tekulsky is on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.

The two sets of contested races are for the town board and the town trustees. Incumbent Democratic Councilmembers Ian Calder-Piedmonte and Cate Rogers are both running for re-election with Working Families Party cross-endorsements against Republican challengers Scott W. Smith and J.P. Foster.

Voters will also fill four seats for town trustee. Democratic incumbents Celia Josephson, David Cataletto, Tim Garneau, and John Aldred are facing Republican challengers John Dunning, Kurt Kappel, James Stark Vilar, and Michael Wootton.

TOWN OF RIVERHEAD

Of the four races that voters will decide in the Town of Riverhead, the race for the town supervisor and the town council are contested, but the other two for highway superintendent and assessor are not.

Democrat Jerome “Jerry” Halpin is challenging first-term Riverhead Town Supervisor Timothy Hubbard, a Republican who leads the unanimously GOP-majority town board.

“For me, it’s about quality of life,” said Halpin, who is also on the Taxpayers First line. “I would make sure that we are creating economic-generating income… We have to work every day as a town to make sure everything we do is beneficial.” Hubbard, who is also running on the Conservative line, did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Riverhead Town Board members Bob Kern and Kenneth Rothwell are both seeking re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines. Challenging them on the Democratic and Taxpayers First lines are Mark Woolley and Kevin Shea.

“Property tax increases need to be better controlled,” Shea said of issues he’d prioritize with what he described as a more systemic, less patchwork approach. “Our approach to development needs improvement so that community benefits and the resident’s vision of a rural character and environmental preservation is taken into account …. I am interested in protecting and conserving our resources as we experience future development and climate change.” Kern said, if re-elected, he would continue his efforts to address the drinking water contamination in Calverton, bringing the YMCA into Riverhead, putting solar panels on an abandoned landfill, and attracting tech businesses to the area — something he created a committee to help facilitate.

“I’ve been involved in this town since about 2004,” he said. “I’m extremely aware of how the town functions well and how it doesn’t function well. I’m well versed in how the town works.”

Woolley said if elected, he would call for a forensic audit of the town budget, work to end litigation surrounding the EPCAL property, require bids on all contracts, and support local farmers.

“I will be that one person on the board who is not a yes man, who holds the board’s feet to the fire and is that check and balance watchdog who provides a welcoming atmosphere to town hall,” he said. “I will bring government to residents by establishing weekly office hours in the community outside of town hall.”

Rothwell did not respond to requests for comment.

Running unopposed for re-election are first-term Riverhead Superintendent of Highways Michael Zaleski and Laverne Tennenberg, who chairs the three-member Riverhead Board of Assessment Review and has served in the role since 1989. Both are Republicans running with Conservative cross-endorsements.

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

Shelter Island is the only town on the East End in which all of the races on ballots this year are contested.

First-term Shelter Island Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, a Republican, is facing a rematch from Shelter Island Town Councilman Gordon Gooding, a Democrat that she defeated two years ago.

“I have real insight into the needs of this community and its residents,” said Gooding, whose proposals include using advanced septic tanks to reduce water pollution, completing the town’s comprehensive plan, and reducing costly litigation. “I am very skilled in negotiation and collaboration and am able to communicate effectively even with people who don’t agree with me.”Brach-Williams, who is also running on the Conservative line, did not respond to questions as of press time.

Shelter Island Town Councilwoman Margaret Larsen, a Republican also running on the Conservative line, is the only incumbent member of the town board seeking re-election on a ticket with fellow Republican-Conservative Thomas Cronin. Democrat Gregory Toner, who previously served on the council, is seeking to return to the board. Democrat Liz Hanley, who chairs the community housing board, is also running for the board.

“I understand the financial burdens our residents face, and I believe some current board members have lost sight of that reality,” said Cronin, a former police officer and small business owner whose priorities are ticks, water, and housing. “Raising taxes isn’t just a line item, it’s a burden on our neighbors, our seniors, and working families.”

Hanley, an accountant by trade, has also been working to address the housing crisis and wants to form a committee to examine how to cut red tape for struggling local small businesses.“I feel like I’ve proved myself, been able to find outside expertise, find money,” she said. “I’m a community builder. I bring people together.”

Larsen also listed the housing crisis as among her top priorities, along with addressing aging infrastructure, and improving the management of natural resources — especially in the face of rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion.

“As a lifelong resident of the island, with a local family business, and four siblings, I have first had experience of the challenges that families and businesses face on Shelter Island,” she said. “I understand the unique and complex dynamics that have kept the island functioning for this long and I can see where they are breaking down and starting to fail. I have the energy, determination and vision necessary to tackle these challenges and with clear communication and coordination with the community I think that we can develop solutions that work for everyone.”

Toner did not respond to a request for comment.

Shelter Island Town Clerk Amber Wilson, a Republican, is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Shelby Mundy. And Shelter Island Town Highway Superintendent Kenneth Lewis Jr., a Republican, is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Michael Reiter.

TOWN OF SOUTHAMPTON

Voters in the Town of Southampton will head to the polls to find that half of the six races on ballots are uncontested.

Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore is running unopposed for a second term on both the Democratic and Conservative lines. Also seeking re-election without a challenger are Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle and Southampton Town Court Justice Patrick Gunn, who are both running on the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative lines.

Southampton Town Clerk Sundy Schermeyer, a Republican, faces two challengers: Democrat Mark Bernardo and Working Families candidate Peter Collins.

And the two Republican members of the Southampton Town Board — Rick Martel and Cynthia M. McNamara — are running for re-election against Democrat Tom Neely and Working Families candidates Andrew Smith and Ieshia O. Galicia.

Neely, who is already a member of the town’s Planning Board, told Dan’s Papers that the top issues facing Southampton this election year are traffic, clean water, over-clearing, and public safety.

“[I would] immediately pressure the LIRR to begin spending the $262 million they have in their capital spending budget to improve South Fork rail infrastructure; this will allow more frequent rail service, taking hundreds, perhaps thousands of cars off the road everyday,” Neely said when asked what new proposals he would introduce if elected. “Immediately reach out to the State DOT and Suffolk County Department of Public Works to implement select road improvements, such as roundabouts in place of traffic signals, to improve traffic flow and safety on their roads – CR 39 and Montauk Highway – to help shift traffic from local roads to the primary road network. Implement new regulations to limit land clearing on construction projects. This is already being done at the Planning Board and the Town Board needs to enact legislation to address this on projects which do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Planning Board. Continue and improve upon our workforce/affordable housing programs so more local workers can live here.”

All five seats on the town board of trustees race are on ballots in a crowded field. Seeking re-election are Republicans Scott Horowitz, who serves as the board president, and Ed Warner Jr., as well as Democrats Matthew Parsons and Joseph R. McLoughlin. Challenging the incumbents are Democrats Sara Topping, Hannah Pell-O’Farrell, and Jimmy Mack as well as Republicans John Carson, Chip Maran, and Bill Parash, with some candidates receiving cross-endorsements from the Working Families Party or the Conservative Party.

TOWN OF SOUTHOLD

On the North Fork, only one of the half dozen races are uncontested — Southold Town Justice Eileen Powers is running unopposed for re-election on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.

Southold Town Clerk Denis Noncarrow is running for re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines against Democratic challenger Abigail Field, who also has the Working Families Party line Southold Highway Superintendent Daniel Goodwin, a Democrat, is facing Republican challenger Greg Schlachter.

Two seats are on ballots on the town council, with Democrats Brian Mealy, also Working Families, and Alexa Suess competing against Republicans Nicholas Planamento and Christopher M. Talbot.

“The single most pressing issue is affordable and accessible housing,” Suess said. “I like to remind people that — even if this issue is not affecting you directly, even if you own a home here and are not struggling with affordability, the downstream economic and quality of life effects that it causes are significant.”

If elected, Suess said she would like to see Southold adopt the designation of a “Pro-Housing Community” under the state’s housing program.

“Participation in this program does not raise taxes, does not cede local zoning authority to the State, and does not weaken environmental protections,” Suess added. “It does allow access to funding that we can use to get accurate data on this nuanced and complicated issue. In the interest of expanding housing stock, I would also like to see stricter limitations on short term rentals like Airbnbs and VRBOs. Capping non-owner occupied short term rentals in each hamlet based on hamlet size would be a step forward in rebalancing our housing market.”

Planamento also feels housing is a key issue in the town, but has it tied with both zoning and cellular service in terms of significance.

“When zoning reform was first proposed, residents were hopeful that the Town would modernize its outdated code while preserving Southold’s rural identity. Instead, the consultant’s ‘anywhere USA’ draft ignored our hamlet character, heritage, and scale,” Planamento said. Even worse, the process lacked accountability and real community input. I was relieved when the Town Board cut ties with their consultant — but now we must ensure that the next phase is transparent, locally guided, and includes diverse viewpoints, not just a small inner circle.

“The town talks a lot about ‘affordable housing,’ yet projects like those on Main Road in Southold and Love Lane in Mattituck remain stalled,” Planamento added. “Why? We need community housing, diverse and attainable homes for first responders, young people, and longtime residents looking to downsize. Successful models like The Cottages in Mattituck, where residents build equity, show what’s possible when planning is practical and transparent.

As far as new proposals if elected, Planamento talked about better local transit, homeownership for families, financial and civic education for youth, and restoring transparency and trust in local government.

“[There should be a] community trolley or shuttle linking all hamlets with connection to both Shelter Island and Riverhead. This can be achieved in conjunction with mobility hubs near train stations and dedicated bike lanes to ease traffic and connect our community safely,” Planamento said.

The assessor race has two open seats and a four-way contest. Republican Charles J. Sanders, who currently serves on the three-member board of assessors, is seeking re-election on a slate with fellow member of the GOP Ken Poliwoda. They face Democrats Dana Forlenza and Leah Sullivan, both also on the Working Families line.

Three seats are up for election on the board of trustees, with Democratic/Working Families candidates Eric Sepenoski, Elizabeth A. Gillooly, and Joseph A. Finora running against Republicans Nathan H. Andruski, Terri Boyle Romanelli, and Pindar Damianos.

Two candidates are running to fill the town justice seat for Fishers Island being vacated by Louisa Evans. Democrat Katharine Stevens faces Republican Stephanie Hall in that race.

Election Day falls on Nov. 4 this year. The early voting period runs from Oct. 25-Nov. 2. For registration, polling location and additional information, visit suffolkvotes.com