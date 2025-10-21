Trump Mocks George Stephanopoulos After He Butts Heads with Vice President JD Vance

George Stephanopoulos with Ali Wentworth at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, Photo: Udo Salters/PMC

Sagaponack resident George Stephanopoulos’ tense interview with Vice President JD Vance had the nation talking and President Donald Trump firing back.

The This Week anchor cut his Q&A short after Vance raised concerns about his “line of questioning.”

Stephanopoulos asked about White House Border Czar Tom Homan, allegedly part of an FBI sting in which he accepted $50,000 from undercover agents posing as businessmen. Homan has denied the allegations.

“And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program, and why you’re losing credibility,” Vance said. “Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about.”

Vance accused the anchor of focusing on a “bogus story” instead of “real issues.” Stephanopoulos defended his questions, saying, “It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole,” before cutting to a commercial break.

President Trump later weighed in, calling Stephanopoulos’ treatment of Vance “inappropriate.”

In a recent conversation with Argentina’s president Javier Milei at the White House, Trump called the anchor “Slopadopoulos,” according to Fox News. Speaking to press, Trump said, “We’ll take a couple of questions from the news, and I’m sure they’ll be incredibly non-hostile, and friendly, like JD went through a very ‘friendly’ interview with George Slopadopoulos,” adding, “JD had a very nasty person interviewing him, and we can’t let that happen. Just is inappropriate to cut off a highly respected vice president of the United States.”

Trump then boasted about winning his lawsuit against ABC, saying, He was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came, he had to pay $16 million to me, which is good.”