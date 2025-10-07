Julie Andrews Celebrates 90th Birthday with New Shows

Julie Andrews in Julie’s Greenroom on Netflix

Dame Julie Andrews rang in the new month – and a new decade – with a major milestone: her 90th birthday on Oct. 1. The legendary actress wasn’t spotted in public on the day, but that didn’t stop a wave of tributes from pouring in across the globe.

Her team also used the occasion to share what the icon has been up to, and it’s not retirement.

“Team Julie is excited to share Jane Austen Stories – the new show from The Noiser podcast network, narrated by Julie Andrews,” read a statement posted to the actress’s official Facebook page.

The podcast’s first season features Andrews narrating Pride and Prejudice, with new episodes dropping twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Though Andrews hasn’t made a public appearance in several months, she was last seen in April 2024, right here in the Hamptons. Photographed getting into an SUV with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, a former actress and Bay Street Theater Artistic Director for 13 years, Andrews wore a white blazer and dark trousers, and used a cane for support.

The two have long shared a close personal and professional bond – and a love for Sag Harbor, where Andrews has reportedly lived for several years after relocating to be closer to her daughter.

Netflix announced on the Sound of Music icon’s birthday that she is starring in a new kids series, Julie’s Greenroom, co-produced by The Jim Henson Company. According to Netflix, “The educational children’s show features the Greenies — adorable puppets staging their very first musical under the watchful eye of their mentor, Andrews herself. Each week a new guest stops by to teach the Greenies valuable lessons about music, acting, dance, performance, and even life. Special guest stars include Sara Bareilles, Alec Baldwin, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Chris Colfer, Josh Groban, and Wicked the musical’s Idina Menzel (in a very special The Wizard of Oz–themed episode called “The Show Must Go On”).

All 13 episodes of Julie’s Greenroom are out now.