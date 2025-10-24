Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Spar on Air Over 'Airport Divorce'

Viewers couldn’t miss Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ on-air tension recently that proved even after decades of marriage, the Southampton residents and Live cohosts don’t always agree. During the Oct. 22 episode, Ripa, 55, brought up a new trend called “an airport divorce” – where couples go solo at the airport before flying together – and asked her husband if he’d ever consider it.

“You and I have different travel philosophies, different traveling styles,” she teased.

“You need to get there 4 to 16 hours before a flight takes off.” The remark prompted Consuelos, 54, to insist, “that’s not true” and that he prefers arriving just 90 minutes early.

Ripa also claimed her husband grows “irritated” when fans approach him at the airport.

“Don’t put that out there. I’m very nice to people. That’s not cool,” Consuelos shot back.

“You are very nice to people, but you get irritated with me,” Ripa replied.

“No. I don’t get irritated with you. I’m irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus,” he quipped.

Ripa went on to recall a recent trip where Consuelos’ TSA PreCheck had lapsed, forcing them into the standard security line together. Consuelos laughed it off, pointing out how differently they remember events. “You go through life, 30 years you know somebody. And then when they tell a story, it’s like, ‘Who are you? Because I was there, and she was there, and the perspective is so different.’”

Ripa sealed the segment with one last jab: “The airport divorce is what we are definitely getting.”