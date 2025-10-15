Lobster Roll Recipe for Autumn in the Hamptons

Summer may be over, but there’s no laws against enjoying a lobster roll in the fall.

And just like that… fall is here. Sept. 22 marked the official end of summer. It has been a crazy season for me with parties and events, and honestly, I am looking forward to cooler weather and a slower schedule. Of course, as the locals know, the best months in the Hamptons are in the fall. Less crowds, less humid and it’s peak season for lobsters, which means more meat and usually better priced because demand drops when tourists leave. Here are my top 5 fall activities.

Go to the beach. The beaches are less crowded and the water is warmer than it is in May. Many beaches relax dog restrictions in the fall too. I’ll be taking advantage and going for a long walk on the beach with friends and a dog.

Visit the North Fork. Pumpkins, vineyards, farm stands, restaurants. Enough said. I’m looking forward to trying Old Mill Inn Restaurant.

Support the arts. Our local establishment don’t shut down after Labor Day. There are still shows to see and music to enjoy. Visit a neighborhood theater like Westhampton Beach Performing Art Center or stop by on a Wednesday for jazz in the garden at Canoe Place Inn.

Enjoy the seasonal produce while it lasts. Peak season for some of our local produce is September and October before the first frost so get your fill before the season ends.

Try making lobster rolls at home. After a summer of listening to friends debate the best lobster roll in the Hamptons… Canal Café and Lunch came out on top in their view, in case you were wondering… it was my turn to enter their informal competition. Lobster rolls are great any time of year and even better made at home. Mine won the competition but my friends may be biased.

Traveling and volunteering are also on my fall “to do” list. I hope you all get to enjoy some quieter days ahead.

Lobster Roll Recipe

Ingredients

Lobster meat, 1 pound, cooked and chopped*

Lemon zest, 1 teaspoon

Tarragon, ½ teaspoon

1 celery stalk, chopped in small cubes

Mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons

Butter, 2 tablespoons

Mix all ingredients together. Chill overnight. Toast split top hot dog buns in a buttered pan (toasting inside or outside, as you prefer). Add more mayo to the lobster meat, if needed. My personal suggestion: don’t overdo it with mayo. You can always add, you can’t take away. Pile meat onto toasted buns and serve.

*There are different ways to get your pile of chopped lobster meat. You can steam whole lobsters and de-shell them. You can buy them already steamed. You can even buy cooked and chopped pieces. I like using a mix of lobster tail and claw. Mastic Seafood is my place to buy seafood. You can buy loose cold water lobster tails and 2 lb packages of frozen lobster meat.

Colleen McGrath is owner, caterer, and private chef for Cuisine by Colleen, located at 30 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. Visit cuisinebycolleen.com for more information.