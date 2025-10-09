RISE Life Services Names New CEO

Vinita “Jeanette” Permenter of RISE Life Services

Riverhead-based nonprofit RISE Life Services has named Vinita “Jeanette” Permenter as the organization’s new chief executive officer to deliver services provided to adults with developmental disabilities and mental health issues.

She previously worked for more than 20 years as a leader in the intellectual and developmental disabilities field, starting as a direct care professional and most recently serving as RISE’s chief operating officer — a role in which she offered a client-centered vision for continued organizational growth and innovation.

“I am honored to serve as CEO of RISE Life Services,” Permenter said. “Having worked across several agencies in this field, I view RISE as an important part of my journey and a place where I’ve grown as a leader. I look forward to working with our staff and partners to expand opportunities and ensure the individuals we serve can thrive.”

Its motto, “We make life better,” is realized through a community of services that empower people of all abilities to rise to their full potential. RISE’s programs include residential housing, day services, a mental health clinic, a suicide-prevention program, food pantries, a sensory garden and a growing art therapy initiative — initiatives that help individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

The group is known for its dedicated workforce and diverse, knowledge-based team of professionals committed to providing the highest quality of care, compassion, and responsiveness to the needs of the community members served.