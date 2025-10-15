The Bridge Celebrates Museum Leaders

Antonia Dipollo & Cat Osborne Julie Froehlich Billy Hajek & John White Julie Froehlich Carey & John Millard Julie Froehlich Dean Foster, Jim Pike & Jennifer Pike Julie Froehlich Debbie Romain,Toni Vreelamd,Arthur Romain, Tom Bromburger & Ali Julie Froehlich Dennis Suskind Julie Froehlich Don Brown, Kathy Reiss, Cynthia Foltz, John Foltz & John Hoffman Julie Froehlich Francine Lynch, Marilee Foster & Dagny Wilford Julie Froehlich Fred & Ellen Wilford Julie Froehlich Co-Honoree: Gerrit Vreeland Julie Froehlich Mario Arakelian & Betty Reynoso Julie Froehlich Ogin & Nancy Bearsortl Julie Froehlich Paul Anthony & Joani Meri Julie Froehlich Anna Halsey Julie Froehlich Eleni Prieston Julie Froehlich Judy Musnicki Julie Froehlich Lisa Pettus Julie Froehlich Margaret Somerstein Julie Froehlich Sarah Doud Julie Froehlich

The Bridge Golf Club set the scene as The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Cocktails at the Bridge fundraiser, honoring past president Gerrit Vreeland and former board member John Millard. The evening celebrated their instrumental roles in restoring the Nathaniel Rogers House and advancing the Museum’s mission. Guests enjoyed cocktails, live music by John Ludlow, and opportunities to support future preservation and education programs benefiting the Bridgehampton community.