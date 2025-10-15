The Bridge Celebrates Museum Leaders
The Bridge Golf Club set the scene as The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Cocktails at the Bridge fundraiser, honoring past president Gerrit Vreeland and former board member John Millard. The evening celebrated their instrumental roles in restoring the Nathaniel Rogers House and advancing the Museum’s mission. Guests enjoyed cocktails, live music by John Ludlow, and opportunities to support future preservation and education programs benefiting the Bridgehampton community.