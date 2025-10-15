Arts & Culture

The Bridge Celebrates Museum Leaders

By
1 minute 10/15/2025
Antonia Dipollo & Cat Osborne

Julie Froehlich
Billy Hajek & John White

Julie Froehlich
Carey & John Millard

Julie Froehlich
Dean Foster, Jim Pike & Jennifer Pike

Julie Froehlich
Debbie Romain,Toni Vreelamd,Arthur Romain, Tom Bromburger & Ali

Julie Froehlich
Dennis Suskind

Julie Froehlich
Don Brown, Kathy Reiss, Cynthia Foltz, John Foltz & John Hoffman

Julie Froehlich
Francine Lynch, Marilee Foster & Dagny Wilford

Julie Froehlich
Fred & Ellen Wilford

Julie Froehlich
Co-Honoree: Gerrit Vreeland

Julie Froehlich
Mario Arakelian & Betty Reynoso

Julie Froehlich
Ogin & Nancy Bearsortl

Julie Froehlich
Paul Anthony & Joani Meri

Julie Froehlich
Anna Halsey

Julie Froehlich
Eleni Prieston

Julie Froehlich
Judy Musnicki

Julie Froehlich
Lisa Pettus

Julie Froehlich
Margaret Somerstein

Julie Froehlich
Sarah Doud

Julie Froehlich

The Bridge Golf Club set the scene as The Bridgehampton Museum hosted its annual Cocktails at the Bridge fundraiser, honoring past president Gerrit Vreeland and former board member John Millard. The evening celebrated their instrumental roles in restoring the Nathaniel Rogers House and advancing the Museum’s mission. Guests enjoyed cocktails, live music by John Ludlow, and opportunities to support future preservation and education programs benefiting the Bridgehampton community.

