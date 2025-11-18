Alec Baldwin Raises $250K for Breast Cancer Research

Alec Baldwin arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin helped raise more than $250,000 for breast cancer research at The Baldwin Fund’s annual gala in Syracuse. The cause is personal for the family, their mother, Carol Baldwin, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991. “After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook,” Alec shared when she died at age 92 in 2022.

Alec’s return trip to New York City was far less smooth. Caught in the chaos of the government shutdown, the 67-year-old actor found himself stuck in the same airport gridlock as thousands of other travelers. He warned his Instagram followers, “Don’t fly to or from a major airport,” calling the experience a “complete waste of time.” Eventually, he bailed on the delays altogether, rented a car and drove himself home.

And soon, Alec will be opening up in a far more controlled setting. He’s the focus of a new documentary from Oscar-nominated director Rory Kennedy, who began filming him in 2023 during and after his trial. “I told Alec that I needed to have full editorial control and we weren’t going to pay him, and he was agreeable,” says Kennedy, an acquaintance of Alec’s.

Kennedy said the 2021 Rust tragedy — the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and led to involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec, which have since been dropped — prompted her to pursue the project. “I witnessed a man grappling with profound grief over the tragedy and the life lost, while also contending with the anger and frustration of feeling unfairly targeted,” she says. “He struggled to reconcile the person he believed himself to be with the one portrayed by the tabloid press.