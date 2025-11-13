Habitat for Humanity Honors Local Veterans Through Annual Build

Veterans Build 2025 Co-Chairs Clint and Rose Lowe with Carey Clarke, Joel Villahermosa, Anthony Nastase and Jennifer Thomason Veterans Build 2025 Co-Chairs Clint and Rose Lowe with Carey Clarke, Joel Villahermosa, Anthony Nastase and Jennifer Thomason MasterWing Creative Agency Rachael Bonlarron (Comcast) MasterWing Creative Agency Mark Freeman with Veterans Build 2025 Honorary Co-Chairs Gail Danto and Art Roffey MasterWing Creative Agency Lara Straussfeld and Ariel Rubin MasterWing Creative Agency Kendra James & Stephanie Glavin with Julia Murphy MasterWing Creative Agency Homeowner Peter Allen and his wife, with volunteers from Carrier, Gunster, Cleartouch, DSS Inc, and Starbucks who helped paint their home Homeowner Peter Allen and his wife, with volunteers from Carrier, Gunster, Cleartouch, DSS Inc, and Starbucks who helped paint their home MasterWing Creative Agency Clint Lowe presenting veterans with custom Veterans Build challenge coins to honor their service. MasterWing Creative Agency Boynton Beach City Commissioner Thomas Turkin MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its annual Veterans Build, presented by Vertical Bridge, uniting volunteers and community leaders to build and repair homes for local veterans. Led by Co-Chairs Michael Maglio and Clint Rowe, the day of service spanned sites across the county and concluded with the American Dream BBQ celebration in Boynton Beach. The event underscored Habitat’s mission to provide safe, affordable housing for those who served our nation.