Habitat for Humanity Honors Local Veterans Through Annual Build
1 minute 11/13/2025
Veterans Build 2025 Co-Chairs Clint and Rose Lowe with Carey Clarke, Joel Villahermosa, Anthony Nastase and Jennifer Thomason
Rachael Bonlarron (Comcast)
Mark Freeman with Veterans Build 2025 Honorary Co-Chairs Gail Danto and Art Roffey
Lara Straussfeld and Ariel Rubin
Kendra James & Stephanie Glavin with Julia Murphy
Homeowner Peter Allen and his wife, with volunteers from Carrier, Gunster, Cleartouch, DSS Inc, and Starbucks who helped paint their home
Clint Lowe presenting veterans with custom Veterans Build challenge coins to honor their service.
Boynton Beach City Commissioner Thomas Turkin
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its annual Veterans Build, presented by Vertical Bridge, uniting volunteers and community leaders to build and repair homes for local veterans. Led by Co-Chairs Michael Maglio and Clint Rowe, the day of service spanned sites across the county and concluded with the American Dream BBQ celebration in Boynton Beach. The event underscored Habitat’s mission to provide safe, affordable housing for those who served our nation.