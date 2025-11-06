LongHouse Reserve Celebrates Creativity with Scrollathan
1 minute 11/06/2025
Scrollathon
Scrollathon Team: Angela Veninga, Steven Ladd, William Ladd & Ma
Rick Mordesovich, Warren Chase & Joan Kramer
Rebecca & Violet Engel
Michele Cohen
Jennifer Tierney & Amanda Murphy
Ellen Gladstone & Kathryn Jones
Carol Alda "Rock & Scroll"
Bruce , Gretta & Eloise
Angela Veninga, Carol Alda & Kathy Jones
Aaron Kramer with his scroll "Road to Perpetuity"
LongHouse Reserve Community members gathered for a Scrollathon® workshop led by artists Steven and William Ladd, creating scroll artworks inspired by personal stories. The event is part of a nationwide art initiative celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, culminating in a collaborative exhibition at the Kennedy Center in 2026.