LongHouse Reserve Celebrates Creativity with Scrollathan

Scrollathon Julie Froehlich Scrollathon Team: Angela Veninga, Steven Ladd, William Ladd & Ma Julie Froehlich Rick Mordesovich, Warren Chase & Joan Kramer Julie Froehlich Rebecca & Violet Engel Julie Froehlich Michele Cohen Julie Froehlich Jennifer Tierney & Amanda Murphy Julie Froehlich Ellen Gladstone & Kathryn Jones Julie Froehlich Carol Alda "Rock & Scroll" Julie Froehlich Bruce , Gretta & Eloise Julie Froehlich Angela Veninga, Carol Alda & Kathy Jones Julie Froehlich Aaron Kramer with his scroll "Road to Perpetuity" Julie Froehlich

LongHouse Reserve Community members gathered for a Scrollathon® workshop led by artists Steven and William Ladd, creating scroll artworks inspired by personal stories. The event is part of a nationwide art initiative celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, culminating in a collaborative exhibition at the Kennedy Center in 2026.