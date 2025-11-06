Event & Party Photos

LongHouse Reserve Celebrates Creativity with Scrollathan

By
1 minute 11/06/2025
Scrollathon

Julie Froehlich
Scrollathon Team: Angela Veninga, Steven Ladd, William Ladd & Ma

Julie Froehlich
Rick Mordesovich, Warren Chase & Joan Kramer

Julie Froehlich
Rebecca & Violet Engel

Julie Froehlich
Michele Cohen

Julie Froehlich
Jennifer Tierney & Amanda Murphy

Julie Froehlich
Ellen Gladstone & Kathryn Jones

Julie Froehlich
Carol Alda

Carol Alda "Rock & Scroll"

Julie Froehlich
Bruce , Gretta & Eloise

Julie Froehlich
Angela Veninga, Carol Alda & Kathy Jones

Julie Froehlich
Aaron Kramer with his scroll

Julie Froehlich

LongHouse Reserve Community members gathered for a Scrollathon® workshop led by artists Steven and William Ladd, creating scroll artworks inspired by personal stories. The event is part of a nationwide art initiative celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, culminating in a collaborative exhibition at the Kennedy Center in 2026.

