Mary Michelle Labrozzi Remembered for Giving Back

Mary Michelle Labrozzi

Mary Michelle Labrozzi, an active member of the community in her lifelong hometown of Sag Harbor, died on Oct. 24. She was 70.

Born on Dec. 14, 1954, in Sag Harbor to Katherine and Edward Archibald, Mary was the youngest of six siblings and a proud graduate of Pierson High School. In 1981, she married the love of her life, Joseph William Labrozzi, and together they shared 43 wonderful years of marriage filled with laughter and dedication.

Over the years, Mary embraced many roles in both her personal and professional life. She was an entrepreneur who owned her own businesses and spent many years working at the Sag Harbor Yacht Yard. She also helped manage Joseph Labrozzi Jr., Inc. Among her proudest accomplishments was her service with the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corp, where she was honored as EMT of the Year. A devoted volunteer, Mary was active with the Ladies Auxiliary and was both a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, always finding ways to give back to her beloved community.

Mary will be remembered for her larger-than-life personality and her generous heart. She was known for her warm hugs, her famous homemade cookies, and her constant willingness to lend a hand. Her passions included cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting, caring for animals, and bringing creativity into everything she touched.

Mary found the utmost joy in her family: her son Peter, his wife Angela and granddaughters, Zoey and Kara, and her son Michael, his wife Autumn and granddaughters Avery, Hayden, and Isabelle. She is also survived by her stepchildren Theresa Labrozzi, Joseph and his wife Leslie, and grandson Daniel, and Cheryl McMahon, and her husband Mark, and granddaughter Meagan. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers Tom Archibald, his wife Jan, and James Archibald, and her sisters Patricia Archibald and Pamela Remkus, and her husband Robert. Mary is also survived by a large extended family and countless friends who enjoyed her laughter and her beautiful smile.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sag Harbor Fire Department Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 209, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, or the Sag Harbor Ambulance, P.O. Box 2725, Sag Harbor, NY 11963