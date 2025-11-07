Manhattan's Must-See 2025-2026 Holiday Market Guide

The Christmas Market in Union Square stands apart in its urban vibe.

Get in the spirit of the season, shop and browse at a fabulous and festive Manhattan holiday market, starting this weekend!

Union Square: November 16 through December 24

Discover over 100 booths scattered throughout Union Square in an outdoor Holiday Market! The internationally renowned market is a must-visit destination for unique gifts created by local craftsmen and artists. Featuring affordable, quality items in a serene holiday setting, you’ll want to explore all there is to offer! Millions of people browse the winding aisles each year, enjoying this eclectic holiday shopping experience. Visit the information booth for first-hand details and coupons for local businesses. Finding a last-minute gift will feel like a breeze, and you’ll be sure to have the most thoughtful find! University Place & East 14th Street, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m./Saturday and Sunday/10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: Through January 4

The European-inspired open-air market showcases artisans from all around the world and opened this season on October 24. Experience delectable bites, local crafts, and exquisite gifts along Bryant Park’s plazas. Visiting these custom-designed, jewel box-sized kiosks has become a bucket-list item for tourists in the city. If shopping’s not your thing, look no further than the centerpiece of the village, the Rink. The 17,000-square-foot rink features ice skating, high-quality rental skates, free skating shows, and specialty events. Catch a front-row seat in the cozy igloos—a festive experience for families to enjoy seasonal food and drinks in the comfort of an opaque igloo structure surrounding the rink. With so much to see, do, and enjoy at festive dining venues, the Winter Village will draw you in. Midtown between 40th and 42nd Streets on Fifth Avenue, south of the New York Public Library, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m./Saturday and Sunday/10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market: December 2 through December 31

A festive favorite of locals and visitors alike, this European-style market encompasses the holiday spirit in the heart of Columbus Circle. Internationally known as one of the most elegant places for holiday shopping, spend hours strolling through aisles of over 100 artisans and designers selling their own unique products. Treat your taste buds to specialty cuisine and your closet to handmade jewelry, clothing, and art! You’ll want to arrive hungry, as this is a hotspot for delectable bites. Afterward, a classic stroll through Central Park or ice-skating lessons at Wollman Rink could create the ideal winter outing. Central Park West below 59th Street, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. /Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Herald Holiday Market: November 7 through January 3

Bringing a modern-day Miracle on 34th Street to life, Midtown’s newest holiday destination—the Herald Holiday Market by Urbanspace—made its stellar debut last winter. Encompassing nearly two city blocks, this indoor holiday market is the one-stop shop for all of your gift-giving necessities! A wide array of handcrafted gifts, artisanal products, and festive treats surrounds an expansive Beer & Bar tent. This season’s multitude of vendors will showcase spectacular craftsmanship and one-of-a-kind purchases for anyone on your list. Shop within the cheery atmosphere and holiday wonder at this must-see destination. Herald Square on Broadway between 34th and 36th Streets, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m./Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Macy’s Holiday Square: November 26 through January 3

This holiday season, Macy’s Herald Square will transform its curated blend of experiences at the intersection of entertainment and retail into a holiday wonderland for the second year in a row. The iconic New York City destination brings the magic of the holidays to life with an expanded market of curated local vendors, unique shopping experiences, customizable gifts, and more inside the flagship store. The expansive market will be held on the lower level of the Herald Square flagship from November 1 through January 4, 2026. This year, Holiday Lane will return to the ninth floor of Macy’s, just above the famed Santaland. Decked out in twinkling lights, glittering displays housing an exclusive assortment of holiday décor and gifts, this festive wonderland will spark childlike joy at any age. Offering exclusive tours, one-on-one meetings with Santa Claus and unique memorabilia, the holiday spirit is in full swing at Macy’s Herald Square. 151 West 34th Street, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m./Sunday 11 a.m.-9:00 p.m., macys.com/holidaycelebrations.

Grand Central Holiday Fair: November 10 through December 24

A true New York holiday isn’t complete without a visit to Grand Central Terminal. Beneath the shimmering chandeliers and surrounded by the stunning Beaux-Arts architecture of Vanderbilt Hall lies a 6,000-square-foot indoor artisan market filled with unique, handcrafted jewelry, delightful pottery, breathtaking artwork, and more! Offering the best of both worlds, this holiday market is indoors, making for a warm and cozy shopping experience despite the bitter cold. As a bonus, any item purchased from the Holiday Fair or another store in the Terminal to the Grand Central Gift Shop is qualified for complimentary gift wrapping. Bring your purchase to the Grand Central Gift Shop with proof of purchase to receive your perfectly presented gift! Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, 89 East 42nd Street, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m./Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m./ Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., grandcentralterminal.com/holiday-fair.

Grand Holiday Bazaar: Sundays, November 30 through December 21

Embrace the enchanting spirit of the season at the Grand Holiday Bazaar—a vibrant marketplace filled with an extraordinary array of handcrafted gifts, delightful holiday décor, and mouthwatering seasonal treats! Each piece is lovingly created by talented local artisans, making for an extra-special gift or memento from your trip. Explore the treasure trove of unique finds that will elevate your holiday celebrations to new heights. From warm, cozy knitwear for chilly winter nights to dazzling ornaments that will add a sparkle to any tree, this is the ultimate destination for holiday shopping that caters to everyone on your list. The Grand Bazaar transforms into a joyous haven where small businesses thrive and public education is supported. In choosing to shop here, you’re not only finding the most treasured gifts, but you’re also spreading joy and goodwill throughout the community, making for a truly special holiday season. Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 West 77th Street @ Columbus Avenue, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. grandbazaarnyc.org.